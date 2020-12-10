Bills lock up GM Beane with multi year extension

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

The Bills braintrust aren’t going anywhere.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that general manager Brandon Beane has signed a multi-year extension to remain in charge of the franchise’s football operations.

According to Ian Rapoport from NFL.com, the new deal for Beane is concurrent to the one that Sean McDermott signed just before the season started. The McDermott contract reportedly runs through 2025. That means the agreement with Beane also should last that long.

The two joined the Bills during the 2017 offseason. McDermott signed on in January with Beane joining up just after the draft.

Since then, they’ve taken the Bills to the precipice of becoming an AFC power. Buffalo ended a 17-year playoff drought in their first season under Beane and McDermott. The team can qualify for its third playoff berth in four years with the right combination of wins this week.

Beane started in the NFL as an intern with the Carolina Panthers and rose through the ranks to become director of football operations in 2008 and then assistant general manager in 2015.

His Buffalo resume is littered with draft, trade and free agent successes. The much debated pick of QB Josh Allen has already reaped plenty of reward by itself.

Both Beane and McDermott will speak to the media on Friday.

There’s no doubt the franchise is trending upward rapidly and appears to be in great hands under Beane and McDermott for the next five seasons. At least.