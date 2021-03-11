Bills keep Milano on 4-year deal

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Matt Milano won’t be hitting free agency after all.

The Bills announced they signed their star linebacker to a new 4-year contract on Thursday. The team did not release details of the agreement.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Milano agreed to a contract worth $44 million in total with $24 million guaranteed. For comparison, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David signed a two-year, $25 million dollar extension earlier this week.

Buffalo Kickoff Live analyst and WGR (Buffalo) radio reporter Sal Capaccio tweeted some of the details of the contract. They include a signing bonus worth $7 million and a base salary of $5.3 million in year one. That would make Milano’s 2021 cap hit an affordable $7 million.

Details on Matt Milano's new 4-year contract with the Bills, per source with knowledge:



Signing bonus of $7M

Base salaries:

2021 – $5.3M

2022 – $7.5M

2023 – $9.25M

2024 – $9.55M



Also includes roster, workout, playing time, and pro bowl bonuses. https://t.co/RpmjnGipge — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 11, 2021

The move comes as a bit of a surprise. Bills GM Brandon Beane had said Milano earned the right to test the waters of free agency. Instead, Milano will remain in Buffalo the next four seasons.