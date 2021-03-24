Bills keep McKenzie in the fold

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs with the ball on a punt return during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills GM Brandon Beane found a way to keep another one of their guys from 2020 as they re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, his agency tweeted out on Tuesday.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $1.15 million with 350-grand in guarantees. It could be fantastic value for the Bills.

McKenzie is coming off the best season of his career in 2020 where he had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns. His most memorable performance came in the regular season finale against the Dolphins where he scored three touchdowns, one on an 84 yard punt return he took to the end zone.

With Pro Bowl return man Andre Roberts off to the Texans, McKenzie could slide into that primary return role with his speed playing a big part.

The 84 yard punt run back for a score jumped McKenzie’s average per punt return by two yards. At 9.5 yards per return, McKenzie ranks towards the middle of the pack in the NFL. Prior to that one touchdown, McKenzie’s career return numbers for both punt (7.5) and kick (19.2) return averages were near the bottom of the NFL.

The TD against Miami proves McKenzie could be a capable running back kicks, but Beane may not be done shopping the return man aisle just yet.