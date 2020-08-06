Bills CB Josh Norman came to Buffalo to win a championship

LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Norman looking to revitalize his career with the 'best secondary in the league'.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After a rocky four years in Washington, Josh Norman was looking for a fresh start. So why the Bills?

“It just felt right.”

Back in Carolina, alongside Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, he got the All-Pro accolades. In D.C., he got the big contract. So in Buffalo, he hopes to get the final piece of the puzzle.

“It’s about getting that championship. Nothing more or nothing less is going to suffice me. It’s all or nothing. This is the team that I feel like can do that, get over that hump,” says Norman. “Defense wins championships no matter where you go. We’ve got a real stout front out here. It’s going to be a great time.”

Just a few years ago, a player coming to Buffalo to win a championship would seem like a pipe dream. But things are different these days and Norman says that the perception of the Bills around the league has changed drastically.

“Night and day,” says Norman. “From the worst to one of the best. It definitely has changed its face for sure. When you look at the whole entire league… who has the biggest change of a franchise, Buffalo has got to be at the top. Without a doubt.”

Norman’s play dropped off in Washington and was benched multiple times. But he’s not interested in dwelling on the past.

“I look at the positives. Everybody’s trying to look at the negatives, they’re just harking on that. They think they know you are just because of that,” says Norman. “At the end of the day, I take a lot of bullets and I don’t come out and shoot them back. What for? It’s not needed.”

He raved about his new defense, calling the secondary the best in the league. Bills players rave about the culture in Orchard Park and already Norman is beginning to realize what McDermott’s put in place.

“Coming here, it feels so fresh. They’re workaholics. We’ve got some grinders here. They’re all about balling. They really want to see each other do good. They really, actually care for one another,” says Norman. “If you see something wrong, they’re going to tell you about it and they’re going to help you up because they’re your number one cheerleader. That’s family.”

Norman was first introduced to his teammates at a player-organized workout in Virginia. That bonding experience is making things easier now that they’re at training camp.

“We got acclimated really well,” says Norman. “Just communication, you never can beat that. Come together and have conversation, break bread amongst men. Sit and talk about life.”

Norman will be lacing it up with All-Pro Tre White, who has decided to play this season after considering opting-out due to COVID-19 concerns. Norman had nothing but praise for the rising star.

“He’s up and coming. He’s already a year early. I’m just looking at him and being amazed too because I’m seeing myself in him a little bit when I was coming out early on,” says Norman. “Just seeing how he’s really explosive. He’s taking ever rep as if it’s his last rep.”

Norman will battle for the second cornerback position with Levi Wallace after E.J. Gaines decided to opt-out.