Bills HC Sean McDermott says he thought about canceling practice, will continue to listen to players

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in Wednesday’s playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Every NBA game that night was postponed, as well as all WNBA games, three MLB games, and five MLS games.

At least six NFL teams decided not to practice today, with many more postponing their practice to later in the day.

The Bills considered canceling practice, but it went on as scheduled today.

“I thought about it. We thought about it from the administrative side,” says head coach Sean McDermott.”

McDermott says he did not know if players talked about not practicing today.

“We don’t make anyone do anything they don’t want to do around here,” says McDermott.

“We’re an open team here,” he added. “They know my door is always open. They know where my heart is and where the organization’s heart is.”

The Bills head coach says that he will continue to have ongoing conversations with his players about what’s going on in the world and says that he’s paying attention to what’s going on around the sports world.

“I think it’s admirable that the players and the staffs and the organizations have taken the approach that they have,” says McDermott. “Obviously, action needs to be taken and each and everyone has their own opinion on what is the right thing to do. The important thing for me is that we continue to try and do the right thing within our organization. Inside of our organization, we’re always going to try and do the right thing and so I think that’s important.”

McDermott was asked if the team has come to any conclusion on if they will protest in any fashion before games and says that they have not made a decision.

“Those conversations are ongoing and will continue. We have not at this point put an end to any of those conversations in terms of coming to any finality on anything,” says McDermott.

McDermott says he’s had a lot of discussions with his players about what’s going on in the world and will continue to listen to what they have to say on social and racial injustice.

“I’ve learned a ton. I’ve learned a ton just by listening, in particular to the recent conversations. The conversations we’ve had recently, any time you’re able to spend more time together you’re able to get to know one another better as well,” says McDermott.

Since McDermott has arrived in Buffalo, they’ve taken time during team meetings to have players share their life stories with the rest of the team. These conversations, he says, are an extension of that.

“That’s part of the reason why we share stories around here is so people can better understand one another and where we all come from and how we’re all the same and how we’re all different,” says McDermott. “I think sharing that information leads to better understanding.”

He says that the team knows that he cares about them and supports them and that it’s important for them to know that they’re being heard.

“We’re called to love one another. That’s what it says in the Bible. That’s what I try and do. Listen, I’m not perfect. But I think that’s where it all starts is loving one another regardless of background,” says McDermott. “To me, that’s what we’ve tried to do here is be a transformational-type culture. I think that love, the unconditional love that our players have for one another is unique and special and we would want that to continue to spread out in our community.”