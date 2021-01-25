Bills have no answer for Kelce and Hill as duo torches their defense

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with teammate Tyreek Hill (10) after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — All eyes were on Patrick Mahomes heading into the AFC Championship game. Eventually, the reigning Super Bowl MVP cleared concussion protocol and was able to take on the Bills.

Mahomes shined, but it was his weapons that dazzled and confused the Bills all night long.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 172 yards, a Chiefs’ postseason record. Tight end Travis Kelce hauled in 13 balls for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He could have had a third if he didn’t get pushed out at the one-yard line.

The Bills simply had no answer for the duo.

“It was kind of like freestyle ball they were playing out there,” said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds of Kelce. “They had a good game plan, just finding ways to get him open. A lot of times, we just didn’t execute as we could have executed. We can’t make excuses, they had a good plan and they executed well. We just had to make more plays defensively.”

“It’s like he’s running a different compared to everybody else. Tonight, we saw it firsthand for the second time [this year],” said safety Micah Hyde about Hill. “He’s fast, that boy is fast, he’s playing a different speed. You can try and put some hands on him you can try and do whatever but he’s just simply running at a different speed.”

Hill and Kelce combined for 290 receiving yards, with the other Chiefs only totaling 35 yards.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons. They give themselves a lot of options,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “It’s a lot to defend out there.”

Things got out of hand in the second quarter when the Chiefs scored three-straight touchdowns to turn the Bills 9-0 lead into a 21-9 deficit.

“For us, we were just trying to find ways to stop the bleeding,” said defensive end Jerry Hughes. “It’s a high-powered offense, a well-coached team. They have a great head coach and a great offensive coordinator so for us we just tip our hats to them. They came out and played well. They were the better team tonight.”

The Bills will have a long offseason to contemplate how to stop Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill. Because if the Bills ever want to make it to a Super Bowl of their own, they’ll need to stop the defending champ’s high-powered trio.