Bills have ‘antennas raised’ after COVID issues impact next two opponents

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The NFL’s current COVID issues are being driven by two teams. The first is the Raiders, who had a few players caught on tape without a mask at a gathering over the weekend. That violates both state and league rules.

The other is the Tenessee Titans. Four players tested positive and their game with the Steelers has been postponed to at least Monday.

Those are the next two teams the Bills will share a football field with, which is getting the attention of everyone at One Bills Drive.

“It was definitely something that got mentioned in the locker room, too, so it raised a lot of antennas,” said cornerback Tre’Davious White. “But I feel like if we continue to take the precautions and do all the things that we’re supposed to do and go to places we’re supposed to go and just not being selfish with it, we’ll be fine.”

“I think the NFL did a good job of taking the precautions based off of what happened with the Vikings and the Titans,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “But you never know. One day you come in here and there could five or six guys [testing positive], the same way things happened with the Titans. We come in here every day doing the precautions that we’re supposed to be doing.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said while they’re focusing on what they can control, they are keeping tabs on what is going around the league.

“We have to be aware, I think again that’s the biggest thing. Sometimes we get insulated in this NFL piece and we lose sight of what’s going on around us,” said McDermott.

“You gotta know what’s important. You got a lot of teammates and guys on your team that’s dependent on you, too,” said White. “So you don’t want to let your teammates down, your coaches down or anybody else down, or your teammates’ families down. We keep that in perspective. It’s bigger than one guy.”

The NFL’s COVID issues are not something that will be occupying too much focus of the Bills— they have more than enough to concern themselves with playing a football game against the Raiders. They’re not overly worried, either. Poyer said that it wasn’t something that scared him. However, it’s certainly something this team will be keeping an eye on over the next few days.