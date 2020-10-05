Bills getting ready for Titans as usual; Milano, Wallace suffer longer term injuries

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

It’s another victory Monday for the Bills, but it’s also the most unusual Monday of the season.

That’s because the Bills still aren’t sure if the next game on their schedule will happen.

There was good news from Nashville on Monday. The Titans had no new positive Covid tests for the first time in a week. The hope is that stays true on Tuesday and the team facility can re-open on Wednesday.

The Bills are certainly keeping an eye on things in Tennessee.

“We are monitoring that situation,” Sean McDermott said. “We are preparing to play.”

There will be plenty to handle when it comes to getting ready for the 3-0 Titans who are also coming off a conference championship appearance. The question about player safety and whether the game will be played only adds to that. However, McDermott does not think his team will be adversely affected.

“I think this is a focused football team,” McDermott said. “They are aware of the situation down there. They’re confident in the processes that are in place.”

On Monday, the NFL sent a memo to all teams reminding them about the importance of the league’s Covid protocols. The memo also threatened forfeiture of draft picks or even games if the protocols are not followed.

NFL memo that just went out to teams threatens fines, draft pick penalties and even game forfeitures. pic.twitter.com/GjZrFW5MMC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 5, 2020

McDermott thought it was a necessary move.

“We’re trying to have a season. We’re trying to play each week, one week at a time and keep the balance of the competitiveness where it needs to be,” McDermott said. “I appreciate the leadership of the league taking that very firm approach.”

The Bills head coach also acknowledged that his team could, theoretically, be the next one to have a player turn up Covid positive. They must continue to be “diligent”.

“We’re going to do the best we can,” he said. “It’s an uphill battle and a challenge. To this point, our team has handled it extremely well.”

The injury news was mixed on Monday. Linebacker Matt Milano is week to week with a pectoral injury. Corner Levi Wallace is also week to week with an ankle injury. “Week to week” is what McDermott usually uses when referring to a longer term injury.

Brian Winters is only day to day with a knee injury. Josh Allen’s non throwing shoulder is “in pretty good shape as of this morning”.

When Winters went out, Quinton Spain replaced him at right guard while Cody Ford remained at left guard. McDermott says that’s where Ford is going to stay moving forward.