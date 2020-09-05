Bills get down to 53: Murphy, Fromm make roster, Foster cut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills cut their roster down to 53 players today before the deadline of 4:00 p.m.
The most notable decisions involved the players staying on the roster.
Veteran defensive end Trent Murphy stuck on the roster, he was considered a potential cap casualty. Cutting him would have saved $8 million, which could have been carried over to 2021. Murphy may have been able to stay on the roster after Tre White signed his extension. White’s deal won’t go into effect until 2022, saving money next season.
Fifth-round draft pick Jake Fromm made the team’s roster as their third QB. It’s the first time the Bills have kept three quarterbacks to start the season under head coach Sean McDermott. Fromm didn’t wow in training camp and made his most headlines when racist text messages that he sent in college were released.
Undrafted rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam impressed enough to find his way onto the roster. Gilliam was a fullback/tight end at Toledo and is being considered a tight end by the Bills. He could still see some time in the backfield fullback Pat DiMarco was placed on injured reserve yesterday, ending his season.
The two biggest names that were cut won’t be gone for very long. Wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe were both released, but it’s heavily reported that the two will re-sign soon. Roster spots will be freed up once injured players like offensive guard Jon Feliciano go on the short-term injured reserve.
Wide receivers Robert Foster and Duke Williams were both cut. That paved the way for rookie Isaiah Hodgins and Isaiah McKenzie to both make the roster.
Cornerback Dane Jackson was the lone drafted rookie to not make the roster. The 7th-round pick from Pittsburgh could not make the roster despite the team’s injuries at the position.
Offensive lineman Evan Boehm was also a surprise cut. He was projected to be a depth piece in the interior of the offensive line, especially with Feliciano’s injury.
Players cut
OT Trey Adams
DB Brian Allen
TE Nate Becker
OL Evan Boehm
DE Bryan Cox Jr.
TE Jason Croom
WR Robert Foster
G Marquel Harrell
DB Dane Jackson
DB Cam Lewis
DE Mike Love
DB Dean Marlowe
WR Andre Roberts
OT Victor Salako
DT Tanzel Smart
LB Andre Smith
DT Vincent Taylor
DB Josh Thomas
RB Christian Wade
T Brandon Walton
QB Davis Webb
RB Antonio Williams
WR Duke Williams
DT Justin Zimmer
Current roster
QB: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm
RB: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, TJ Yeldon, Taiwan Jones
WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins
TE: Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Tommy Sweeney (PUP), Lee Smith, Reggie Gilliam
OL: Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Quinton Spain, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, Brian Winters, Ty Nsekhe, Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger
DE: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Trent Murphy, AJ Epenesa, Darryl Johnson
DT: Ed Oliver, Quinton Jefferson, Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler
LB: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, AJ Klein, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Del’Shawn Phillips
CB: Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Josh Norman
S: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Siran Neal
K: Tyler Bass
P: Corey Bojorquez
LS: Reid Ferguson
Injured Reserve: FB Pat DiMarco