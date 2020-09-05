Bills get down to 53: Murphy, Fromm make roster, Foster cut

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Robert Foster (16) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of the National Football League game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills on November 24, 2019, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills cut their roster down to 53 players today before the deadline of 4:00 p.m.

The most notable decisions involved the players staying on the roster.

Veteran defensive end Trent Murphy stuck on the roster, he was considered a potential cap casualty. Cutting him would have saved $8 million, which could have been carried over to 2021. Murphy may have been able to stay on the roster after Tre White signed his extension. White’s deal won’t go into effect until 2022, saving money next season.

Fifth-round draft pick Jake Fromm made the team’s roster as their third QB. It’s the first time the Bills have kept three quarterbacks to start the season under head coach Sean McDermott. Fromm didn’t wow in training camp and made his most headlines when racist text messages that he sent in college were released.

Undrafted rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam impressed enough to find his way onto the roster. Gilliam was a fullback/tight end at Toledo and is being considered a tight end by the Bills. He could still see some time in the backfield fullback Pat DiMarco was placed on injured reserve yesterday, ending his season.

The two biggest names that were cut won’t be gone for very long. Wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe were both released, but it’s heavily reported that the two will re-sign soon. Roster spots will be freed up once injured players like offensive guard Jon Feliciano go on the short-term injured reserve.

League source tells me Andre Roberts and Dean Marlowe will re-sign with the #Bills tomorrow. @news4buffalo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 5, 2020

Wide receivers Robert Foster and Duke Williams were both cut. That paved the way for rookie Isaiah Hodgins and Isaiah McKenzie to both make the roster.

Cornerback Dane Jackson was the lone drafted rookie to not make the roster. The 7th-round pick from Pittsburgh could not make the roster despite the team’s injuries at the position.

Offensive lineman Evan Boehm was also a surprise cut. He was projected to be a depth piece in the interior of the offensive line, especially with Feliciano’s injury.

Players cut

OT Trey Adams

DB Brian Allen

TE Nate Becker

OL Evan Boehm

DE Bryan Cox Jr.

TE Jason Croom

WR Robert Foster

G Marquel Harrell

DB Dane Jackson

DB Cam Lewis

DE Mike Love

DB Dean Marlowe

WR Andre Roberts

OT Victor Salako

DT Tanzel Smart

LB Andre Smith

DT Vincent Taylor

DB Josh Thomas

RB Christian Wade

T Brandon Walton

QB Davis Webb

RB Antonio Williams

WR Duke Williams

DT Justin Zimmer

Current roster

QB: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm

RB: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, TJ Yeldon, Taiwan Jones

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins

TE: Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Tommy Sweeney (PUP), Lee Smith, Reggie Gilliam

OL: Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Quinton Spain, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, Brian Winters, Ty Nsekhe, Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger

DE: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Trent Murphy, AJ Epenesa, Darryl Johnson

DT: Ed Oliver, Quinton Jefferson, Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler

LB: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, AJ Klein, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Del’Shawn Phillips

CB: Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Josh Norman

S: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Siran Neal

K: Tyler Bass

P: Corey Bojorquez

LS: Reid Ferguson

Injured Reserve: FB Pat DiMarco