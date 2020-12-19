Bills Game Blog: Bills turnover turns into Denver TD, but Buffalo still ahead

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 19: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs off the field after warming up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on December 19, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bills need one win to clinch their first division title since 1995. Buffalo is in Denver where the weather could not be better for December. It’s in the 40’s with a breeze and no precipitation expected.

Buffalo won the toss and will defer. Denver gets the ball first.

1st Quarter

The Broncos open with a decent drive. Drew Lock completed a pass and scrambled for a first down. On third and 7 from the Bills 33, Lock threw an out that Levi Wallace nearly/should have intercepted. Taylor Russolino is making his NFL debut at kicker because Brandon McManus is on the Covid list. He misses well right on a 51 yard attempt.

Buffalo opens with a TD, but it didn’t look super easy. Josh Allen was sacked and had to recover his own fumble. A first down to pass to Cole Beasley was high and nearly got Beasley broken in half. However, Allen converted third downs to Diggs and Beasley to reach the red zone. He got another first down on third and two, with a nifty falling flip to Diggs. The touchdown was a nine yarder to Dawson Knox. Diggs caught three passes on the drive to set the Bills team record for receptions in a season. He entered the game tied with Eric Moulds at 100 even.

Broncos get a first down, but a combo sack from Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes stops the Denver drive near midfield. It was maybe more a coverage sack. Lock had time to throw, but could not find anyone open. The Denver punt pins Buffalo at the five yard line.

2nd Quarter

Bills go 95 yards without much trouble. They only needed to convert two third downs. The first was on a four yard throw to Diggs that got a first down by inches (and the Bills probably get a friendly spot). The second was a 24 yard touchdown gallop by Allen. It’s 14-0 and you can start printing the AFC East champion T-shirts now.

The Bills force a quick Denver three and out, but Andre Roberts muffs the punt and Denver recovers at the Buffalo 35 yard line. Lock converts a third and 1 with a keeper for 14 yards. Denver then converts a third and 8 from the 10 yard line with a trap run to Melvin Gordon. He barely reaches the goal line and scores to cut the Bills lead in half. Maybe hold up on the championship T-shirts. At least just for a bit here.

Buffalo cannot answer. A run for four and two incompletions is all the offense could muster on this drive. Corey Bojorquez does uncork a 62 yard punt that Diontae Spencer muffs. Unlike the Bills punt, Spencer does get the ball back. A Denver penalty backs the Broncos up to their own five yard line to start the next drive.

Bills D steps up with a three and out of their own. Tre White reached up and just tipped away a third down pass. After the Denver punt, Buffalo will start on their own 42 yard line. The exchange of punts gained Buffalo 14 yards.