Bills Game Blog: Allen has Bills in front during the second quarter

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Bills playing their fourth consecutive national TV game with a Monday Night game in Foxboro.

Temps are in the low 40’s. There’s almost no wind or rain. About as good as it gets for late December in Foxboro.

The Bills won the toss and elected to defer. Patriots get the ball first.

1st Quarter

Sony Michel popped a 29 yard rush to get the Patriots into scoring range. They had a trick play that looked like a sure TD. Michel took the handoff and threw a long lateral back to Cam Newton. Newton then threw downfield to Damere Byrd, but Byrd dropped the pass at the five. The Pats settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Andre Roberts ran the Patriots kickoff back to near midfield. The Bills got a break when Gabriel Davis fumbled after a 20-yard reception and somehow recovered, despite three Patriots surrounding him. The Bills got down to the three, but Devin Singletary was stopped for a loss running wide on third and 2. Tyler Bass bangs in a 20-yard field goal and it’s tied at 3.

The Patriots go three and out with their second possession with Quinton Jefferson burying Newton on a third down sack. One of the NFL’s best punters, Jake Bailey, hammers a 62 yard punt and Buffalo will start their next chance with the ball at their own 30.

Crazy Bills drive to close the first quarter. Looks like it’s a three and out, but the Patriots don’t cover either gunner on the Bills punt so Jaquan Johnson, in the backfield or “personal protector” spot, takes the snap and throws a pass to Siran Neal for a first down. Josh Allen then converts a 4th and 1 near midfield with a 22 yard run. He drew an offside on the play, so it was a first down regardless. The Pats then left Taiwan Jones open in the end zone, but he dropped a sure TD. Allen drew another offside as the first quarter ended and the Bills will start the second quarter with a first and goal at the five.

2nd Quarter

The first play is a perfect, but hot pass to the back of the end zone for Dawson Knox. However, he drops it. Zack Moss scores from five yards out on the next play and the Bills take a 10-3 lead.

Patriots respond with their first TD in three games. The drive started with a second down pass interference on Tre White. New England converted a third and 2 with a 21 yard rush and ran for 28 more on the next snap. Looked like Mario Addison had a Newton sack, but the Pats QB wrestled out of Addison’s grasp and bulled in for a nine yard TD. Nick Folk missed the PAT, so the Bills still lead 10-9.

Bills score again on a 10 play, 75 yard drive. It starts with a bullet seam throw to Knox for 24 yards. Allen then squeezed a 4th and 2 pass to Knox for a first down. He converted a third and 7 with an 11 yard scramble and then hit a wide open Lee Smith for the TD. Bills lead 17-9.