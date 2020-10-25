Bills Game Blog: Bass keeping Bills close in 3rd quarter

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 25: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills can’t make the catch on a pass play defended by Pierre Desir #35 of the New York Jets in the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 25, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Buffalo will have Matt Milano, Tre White and Cam Lewis all available. However, Milano and Lewis did not start the game.

The Bills won the toss and elected to defer. The Jets get the ball first.

1st Quarter

The Jets waltz down the field on their opening possession, but a combo Trent Murphy/AJ Epenesa sack gets the Jets behind the sticks in the red zone. New York has to settle for a short Sergio Castillo field goal. It’s Castillo’s first ever NFL kick.

Josh Allen responds with a pretty good drive of his own. Buffalo goes 48 yards on six plays, but stalls at the Jets 28 yard line. Allen tried to force one into coverage in the end zone on third down. Tyler Bass then yanked a 45 yard field goal try and the Bills stayed off the scoreboard.

2nd Quarter

The Jets ran another seven minutes off the clock on their next drive and converted a third and 20 with a 22 yard pass from Sam Darnold to Braxton Berrios. However, Quinton Jefferson leads a monster stop on 4th and 1 from the Bills 18 yard line and the score remains 3-0 Jets.

Buffalo seems poised to take the lead when a 17 yard Allen scramble and a 15 yard pass to Reggie Gilliam sets the Bills up with first and goal at the seven. The series opens with an Ike Boettger holding penalty and ends with Allen getting stripped in the pocket. Jets recover the fumble and hold the 3-0 lead.

The first touchdown of the game belongs to the Jets. La’Mical Perine reaches out and touches the pylon with a five yard run on second and goal. White and Micah Hyde were called for pass interference penalties on the drive. Hyde’s seemed very ticky-tack, at best. The Jets never faced third down on the drive and all the yards were courtesy rookies Perine and receiver Denzel Mims (making his NFL debut). It’s the largest lead of the SEASON for the Jets at 10-0.

Bass makes up for his earlier miss by curling a 53 yarder just inside the left upright. The kick would have been easily good from ten yards further. Bills fans are holding their breath as Stefon Diggs stayed down on the field after the third down miss that precipitated the field goal try. He did pop up and walk off under his own power. It’s now 10-3 Jets.

Rookie Dane Jackson comes up with a huge interception to stop the Jets in the final minute of the first half. He sagged off his short zone to drop back and snag a terrible decision by Darnold. A Justin Zimmer roughing penalty kicks the Bills back to their own 27 yard line.

The flag doesn’t matter. Allen moves the Bills to the Jets 30 on five plays. The last is an alert super quick throw to Cole Beasley. The Bills had seven seconds left on the Jets 43 yard line. With a timeout, they needed a quick play. Allen took the snap and immediately hit Beasley slanting inside a sagged Jets secondary. Bass’ 48 yard field goal try is low and wobbly, but goes through easily and Buffalo goes to the locker room down 10-6.

3rd Quarter

Andre Roberts opens the second half with a 58 yard return down the right sideline. He took the ball five yards deep in the end zone and beat the Jets coverage to the sideline. Buffalo opens the second half already in Jets territory at the 47 yard line. After a first down, Isaiah McKenzie is dropped for an 11 yard loss on a jets sweep that was dead from the moment he got the ball. Bass delivers for a third straight time from long range. A 46 yard field goal gets Buffalo within one at 10-9.