Bills Game Blog: Bills score on their first drive to take early lead

Weather is a huge factor in Orchard Park today. The official game time forecast is 100% chance of rain. Winds are steady at 17-25 miles per hour with gusts over 45 mph. The team that gets in front will have a huge advantage.

The Bills won the toss and deferred. The Patriots will get the ball first.

1st Quarter

The Patriots had the run game going, but took a delay of game on first and ten near the Bills 40. Cam Newton scrambled for three and then one-hopped a short pass. With the wind blowing hard in the face of New England, the Patriots opt for a run on third and 12. Buffalo smothers it. A short punt (against the wind) gives Buffalo the ball for the first time at their own 22.

The Bills get on the board on their first drive with the ground game. Buffalo rushed seven times for 60 yards on their opening possession. It did include a 19 yard Josh Allen scramble. Zack Moss carried the last 30 yards and scored from eight yards out. It’s his first Bills rushing TD. Mitch Morse suffered a head injury early in the drive and went straight to the locker room. Ryan Bates took over at center. An early lead could be huge in this game. Coming back in the high winds and rain will be very difficult.

Patriots quickly stall on their second drive. A holding penalty wiped out a 17 yard throw that would have given New England a first down in Bills territory. Ed Oliver took an illegal hands to the face flag that allowed the Pats to convert 3rd and 18, but Quinton Jefferson got a sack three plays later to finally force another New England punt. The punt rolls into the end zone and the Bills will start from their own 20.

After a 20 yard throw to Stefon Diggs, the Bills go run for -2, deep incomplete, false start (Brian Winters) and hurried throwaway. Corey Bojorquez doesn’t hit much of a punt with the wind at his back. A 36-yarder gives Newton the ball back at his own 31 as the first quarter ends. Morse will not return for the Bills today. Jon Feliciano moved to center for the second drive with Ike Boettger coming in to play guard.