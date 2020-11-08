Bills Game Blog: Bills dominating Seahawks in second quarter

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Tyler Kroft #81 of the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen #17 celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s the 6-2 Bills vs. the 6-1 Seahawks. This will be the best win of the year for either team.

Weather at game time is perfect. It’s 69 degrees with only a hint of a breeze. There are domes with worse conditions for this game.

The Seahawks won the toss and elected to defer. The Bills will receive to open the game.

1st Quarter

Andre Roberts opens the game with a 60 yard kick return that sets Buffalo up on the Seattle 45 to start the game. Three plays later, the Bills have a touchdown. Josh Allen finds Isaiah McKenzie for a 25 yard touchdown. The first two plays were also passes: six yards to Devin Singeltary and 14 yards to Stefon Diggs. Exactly what the Bills needed to open this game. They’ll likely need a whole bunch more of it, too.

The Bills were nearly perfect on the first Seattle possession, too. Dean Marlowe knocked down the first down throw and Russell Wilson was wide on his third down attempt. Seattle is 26th in the NFL converting third downs. The Bills force an opening three and out and take over on their 28 after the Seattle punt.

Buffalo goes back down the field and scores again. Ten plays, 72 yards and all but 13 were through the air. Allen completed passes to five different receivers. The touchdown was a play action throw to Tyler Kroft on first and goal from the one. Seattle helped set up the TD with a horse collar tackle on an Allen scramble from second and goal from the ten. It was a foolish penalty and the Bills made Seattle pay. Cody Ford was injured on the drive and carted to the locker room.

Seattle looked like Seattle on the next drive, but it was the Bills who come up with the stopper. Jordan Poyer intercepts a 4th and 1 throw by Wilson in his end zone. It’s a rare smart fourth down INT because a incompletion would have put the ball on the Buffalo five. The Bills had stopped a third and two run short the play before. Then, they had the 4th and 1 play action throw smothered from the start.

2nd Quarter

The Bills tack on to their lead with an 11 play, 54 yard drive that ends in a 44 yard Tyler Bass field goal. Brian Winters was injured on the drive and Buffalo finished with Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger at guard. Allen took a pair of sacks after the injury to stop the drive. Ford did walk back onto the field after the field goal. Winters is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Seahawks finally score, but they needed a big assist from the Bills. On third and 3 from the Seattle 22, Tre White was called for pass interference after wrapping himself around the arm of DK Metcalf. Ed Oliver also got called for a very questionable roughing the passer call, but the pass interference negated it. Two plays later, Wilson hit Metcalf for 41 yards down the sideline over White. Wilson eventually finished the drive with a QB sneak from the one. Bills still in control at 17-7.