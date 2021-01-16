Bills Game Blog: Bills holding slim 2nd quarter lead

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Levi Wallace #39 of the Buffalo Bills sacks Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bills host the Ravens in the first divisional playoff game at Bills Stadium since January of 1994.

The weather is expected to be mostly snow free, but could be windy. The winds are noticeable and gusting a bit at kickoff.

The Bills won the toss and elected to defer. Ravens get the ball first.

1st Quarter

Ravens open the game destroying the Bills on the ground. The first three carries are for 13, 10 and 9 yards. After A.J. Klein lined up offside to give Baltimore a 4th and 1 conversion, Levi Wallace sacked Lamar Jackson for an 11 yard loss on the next snap. The Ravens were forced to settle for a 41 yard field goal try that Justin Tucker stunningly missed, bouncing it off the left upright. Tucker is considered one of the NFL’s most dependable kickers, but this is the 5th game in the last eight where he has missed a kick. (Though most of the previous misses were from 50+).

Bills open their first drive with a first down catch by Stefon Diggs, but get four yards on their next three plays and have to punt. Ravens take over on their own 10.

After an amazing scramble by Jackson on third and 5, he hits rookie J.K. Dobbins for a first down… and Dobbins drops the ball. Sam Koch then shanks a 23 yard punt (he’s the NFL’s 8th best punter) and the Bills take over their next possession on the Baltimore 38 yard line.

Bills get on the board first with a field goal. The first two plays are a 16 yard pass to Diggs and a gift roughing the passer flag for 15 more (Allen took a dive on the play like he normally does, but this push was late and getting a penalty no matter what the QB does). From there, the Ravens stiffen. Allen came close to finding Gabriel Davis on third and 9 from the 10, but the ball was just off his hands. Tyler Bass hits from 28 yards to make it 3-0.

Three and out for the Ravens after three straight runs. The third and 4 play was a QB sweep that Buffalo smothered. The Bills take over on their own 37.

2nd Quarter

Allen opens this drive by missing a wide open Diggs for a touchdown. The throw really wasn’t close. Buffalo got into field goal range with 11 and 21 yard completions to John Brown, but Bass misses a 43 yard field goal well right. That end was the same end where Tucker missed and it’s also the end with the wind in the face of both kickers. It’s clearly an issue. Still 3-0 Bills.

A Jackson scramble turns into backyard football and he finds Dobbins for a 31 yard completion. Matt Milano breaks up a third down throw to Mark Andrews and the Ravens are forced to try a 46 yard field goal. This one is with the wind, but it’s not a straight wind. Tucker bounces it off the outside of the right upright. It’s the first time in Tucker’s career he has missed two field goals in a playoff game and only the fourth time it’s happened in all games. Buffalo still leads 3-0.