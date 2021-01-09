Bills Game Blog: Bills make magic in last two minutes of first half and go to locker room with lead

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

It is a gorgeous day in Orchard Park and not just for January. Bills fans would sign up for this type of weather two months ago. The temps are in the low 30’s with next to no wind and very little cloud cover. It might feel a little colder as the game goes on.

There are 6700-plus fans spaced out over the lower two sections of Bills Stadium. It’s the first time all year the Bills have played at home in front of fans. While the noise level is nothing that will distract an opponent, the look of the stadium is incredibly different. Even at less than ten percent capacity, the fans will have an impact today.

The Bills won the toss and elected to defer. Indianapolis will get the ball first.

1st Quarter

Colts move the ball a bit. Jonathan Taylor nets 21 yards on three carries and Indy gets to the Bills’ 40 yard line. However, Buffalo stops the drive with a tackle for a loss and two pass break ups. Indy punts and pins Buffalo at their own three yard line.

The Bills open with a three and out for only the 4th time this. Corey Bojorquez hammers a punt 54 yards with no return after a fair catch. Indy does find the red zone after back to back 20 yard passes. The Bills D stiffens from there and holds Indy to a 30 yard field goal. Colts on top first at 3-0.

Colts kickoff is short and bounces away from Andre Roberts. The second team all-pro had to fight just to cover the kick. The Bills take over on their own 15. The Bills quickly start looking like the Bills. Josh Allen took a huge shot on the opening play, but followed with a first down scramble. The next play is a 36 yard pass to Stefon Diggs where Diggs had to hang on after a walloping. Allen then scrambled and hit Gabriel Davis for 16 more. The TD was pure Brian Daboll genius. On 2nd and goal from the three, Allen runs right and just as it looked like he was going to take a five yard loss, Allen shot putted the ball over the pile to a wide open Dawson Knox in the end zone. Bills lead 7-3.

Indy runs the kickoff back to the 42 yard line. It would have worse if not for ol’ one eye (black) Tyler Bass making the tackle. After a quick first down, the Bills stop the drive thanks to an excellent Micah Hyde pass break up. T.Y. Hilton was open near the goal line on third and five, but Hyde stuck his arm between Hilton’s hands and kept the ball from reaching the Indy receiver. Bills take the punt at their own ten yard line and go to the second quarter up 7-3.

2nd Quarter

Allen is taking some hard shots this game. He gets piled out of bounds on a second down run that lost two and then he gets lifted up and form tackled on a third down scramble. The Bills are forced to punt again and Indy starts from their own 34.

Colts score their first touchdown on an impressive drive. Indy converted a third and 4 near midfield on a short pass to Taylor where he had to do all the work. The next snap was a darn good throw from Philip Rivers to Michael Pittman, Jr. for 32. Taylor finished off the drive from the 1. Bills are down again at 10-7.

Roberts probably makes a poor decision to bring the kickoff out from a couple yards deep in the end zone. He’s tackled on the 12 yard line AND the Bills commit a hold. This drive will begin from the six yard line. The Bills then go three and out for the third time in this game. Zack Moss got eight yards on first down, but was held to one on second down. Allen rushed the Bills to the line for the third and one snap, appeared to call two audibles and then gave to Moss who was stuffed at the line. A solid Indy punt return gives the Colts the ball back on their 41 yard line.

Indy seemed poised to take a two-score lead. Two first down passes to tight ends got Indy to the 4. They had third and goal from the 1 at the two minute warning. However, Taron Johnson stopped Taylor for a three yard loss. The Colts go for it on 4th down and a throw to Pittman is just too long. The Bills hold the deficit at 10-7.

This next drive is bananas. Gabriel Davis makes two catches that total 56 yards and both were in bounds by inches. Maybe. Davis’ footwork on both was excellent. Then, the Bills draw Indy offside on a 4th and 3 with just over 30 seconds left in the half. The next snap is a near INT that had to be overturned by replay. Finally, Allen finishes the drive with two runs for 21 yards. The second is a five yard score that puts the Bills up 14-10 with 14 seconds left in the half. Staring a ten point deficit in the face, Buffalo goes the locker room with the lead.