Bills Game Blog: Big Bad Bass has Bills in front in second half

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Place kicker Tyler Bass #2 and punter Corey Bojorquez #9 of the Buffalo Bills react after a successful field goal kick during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Bills are playing in Phoenix, where it’s 80 degrees and the roof is open at State Farm Stadium.

Buffalo won the toss and elected to defer. The Cardinals get the ball first.

1st Quarter

Cardinals went no-huddle on their first drive and motored right down the field, but rookie Dane Jackson locked up DeAndre Hopkins on third and goal from the five and the Bills held Arizona to only a field goal on their opening possession.

The Bills answered pretty dramatically. A 40 yard Andre Roberts return set Buffalo up at the 37 yard line. A 31 yard receiver screen converted third and 8 to get Buffalo in the red zone. Then, Brian Daboll got tricky. Isaiah McKenzie took what looked like a jet sweep and threw back to Josh Allen for a touchdown. The play was very similar to the touchdown the Bills scored on the opening possession of the playoff against Houston last year. Bills lead 7-3.

A miscommunication on second down forced Kyler Murray to eat a seven yard loss and the Cardinals went three and out on their second possession.

2nd Quarter

Cardinals are the fifth most frequent blitzing team coming into the game and the Bills O-Line comes up big on Buffalo’s second possession. A third and 6 blitz is beautifully picked up and Brown gets free for an 11 yard carry. The Bills catch a break on the next series when Allen throws one right to Patrick Peterson, but traffic flying back distracts him from making the interception. Tyler Bass follows by banking a 54 yard field goal off the right upright and the Bills up their lead to 10-3.

Arizona opens their second drive with a 28 yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals convert a third down near midfield after a Jerry Hughes offside shrunk 3rd and 13 to 3rd and 8. However, a coverage by A.J. Klein that started with Mario Addison pressure forces another field goal try. Zane Gonzalez is good from 42 yards. It’s 10-6 Buffalo.

Bass answers that three with another long one. A 14 yard throw to Diggs sets Bass up for a 55 yard shot, again from the left hash. This one flirts with the right upright, but goes through for a 13-6 lead. Bass has set career longs on each field goal try so far today.

Cardinals put a good drive together, but the Bills made them earn every inch. Murray converted 4th and 5 just across midfield on a throw to tight end Dan Arnold. Then, Murray barely picked up the first down on a third and 13 scramble. However, Jerry Hughes and Jordan Poyer knocked down passes from the three yard line. Poyer darn near picked his out of the air for an interception. The Cardinals settle for another three and a 13-9 deficit. Sean McDermott used all three time outs to preserve some time at the end of the drive, so the Bills will have about 80 seconds to work with before the half.

Bass strikes again. He nails a 58 yarder just before the half. The Bills got a couple breaks from the Cardinals. Peterson dropped his second interception of the game. On third and 5, the Cardinals called a time out after a player left with an injury. Any injury in the final two minutes is a charged time out and calling two time outs in a row is a five yard penalty. That flag gave the Bills a first down and helped set up the field goal. Bills lead 16-9 at the half and get it first in the second half.

3rd Quarter