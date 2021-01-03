Bills Game Blog: Two Allen TDs have Bills in charge mid-2nd quarter

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 03: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills makes a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quartrer at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Last game of the season for the Bills. Buffalo can clinch the 2-seed with a win or a Steelers loss. The Dolphins can make the playoffs with a win or a loss by three other teams.

The weather is calm and in the mid 30’s. Pretty darn good for Buffalo in January.

The Dolphins won the toss and elected to defer. Josh Allen and the Bills get the ball first.

1st Quarter

Josh Allen was split wide on the first snap and the Bills ran Wildcat to Devin Singletary for the first play. It went for five yards. The Bills got a couple first downs, but Allen was intercepted on an acrobatic deflected catch by Byron Jones on the sideline. It’s Allen’s 10th interception of the year and gives Miami the ball at the Buffalo 41 yard line.

Dolphins get one first down, but Tremaine Edmunds comes through free on a third down blitz and sacks Tua Tagovailoa to end the drive. Jason Sanders barely clears the crossbar with a 49 yard field goal and Miami jumps on top first at 3-0.

The Bills get one first down and punt. The offense, so far, looks nothing like the team we’ve seen the last 3-4 weeks. The Dolphins go three and out when DeVante Parker is pushed out of bounds one yard short of a first down by Josh Norman.

Another three and out for the Bills. Allen remains stuck seven yards short of a new single season passing yards record. Corey Bojorquez adds another line to an incredible season by landing a 54 yard punt out of bounds next to the end zone pylon. Miami will start their next drive inside their own 1 yard line.

Bills defense does their job to keep Miami pinned. Dane Jackson’s 2nd down open field tackle on Myles Gaskin was the key play. Buffalo takes for their next possession at midfield.

2nd Quarter

Allen opens the second quarter with a six yard throw to Devin Singletary and it’s enough to break the Bills single passing yards record. The old record was Drew Bledsoe with 4,359 yards. The drive ends with a seven yard TD pass to Isaiah McKenzie on third and 4. McKenzie was wipe open at the goal line going outside. The pattern was very reminiscent of a play Cole Beasley might run. Bills lead 7-3.

Miami hits on a 22-yard play to tight end Adam Shaheen leaking out, but that’s it. Buffalo forces another punt and takes over at their own 10 yard line. Allen and the Bills starters remain in the game.

Allen looks real good on this TD drive. He rolled left and threw a bit sideways to McKenzie for 19 yards that got Buffalo in the red zone. The throw also seemed to lead McKenzie away from trouble. On third and 4, Allen drew an offside and then used the free play to hit a wide open McKenzie in the back of the end zone for a 14 yard TD. That drive was 73 passing yards and a 15 yard late hit penalty. Bills lead 14-3.