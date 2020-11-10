Bills fans make six-figure donation in support of Josh Allen

BUFFALO, NY–Bills fans are coming together in a big way.
Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed after Sunday’s game that Josh Allen had lost his grandmother on Saturday night.
In her honor, BillsMafia got together on Reddit and started giving $17 donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital. 17 is Allen’s jersey number.
The effort spilled over onto Twitter, where it took off. As of Monday evening, the donation had topped $150,000.
“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from Bills Mafia, not just here in Western New York, but across the country,” said Andrew Bennett, the Vice President of The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.
To make a donation, click/tap here.