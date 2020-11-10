Bills fans make six-figure donation in support of Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY–Bills fans are coming together in a big way.

Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed after Sunday’s game that Josh Allen had lost his grandmother on Saturday night.

In her honor, BillsMafia got together on Reddit and started giving $17 donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital. 17 is Allen’s jersey number.

The effort spilled over onto Twitter, where it took off. As of Monday evening, the donation had topped $150,000.

Over $150,000 and #BillsMafia is keeping it going strong 🏈 This is what it's all about – kids like Scarlett who wanted to share her support for @JoshAllenQB today too 💙 You're making a true impact so thank you! https://t.co/pS4gCIRfEE pic.twitter.com/jz6tvDKgKI — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 10, 2020

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from Bills Mafia, not just here in Western New York, but across the country,” said Andrew Bennett, the Vice President of The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

