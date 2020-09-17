Bills excited to square off against former teammate Shaq Lawson

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) rushes against the Houston Texans during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Lawson signed with the Dolphins in the offseason after spending four years in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in his NFL career, Shaq Lawson will play in a Bills game Sunday from the other sideline. The Bills had no problem saying how much they missed him on Wednesday.

Sean McDermott even brought up his appreciation for Shaq without being specifically asked.

“He’s one of my favorites,” says McDermott. “Just a guy I loved being around for the few years we were around each other here. I can see why Miami did what they did in terms of going out to get him and we couldn’t be happier for Shaq.”

“I’m happy for him,” says cornerback Tre White. “Happy that he was able to do the things he wanted to do and able to hit free agency and get compensated.”

“We know he’s going to be out there talking his mess because Shaq is Shaq. It’s competition. We’re going to go out there and play. Wished him the best when he left. He got what he deserved,” says safety Jordan Poyer.

“We’re connected. We talk all the time. Text. Facetime. Joke all the time. It’s just the game of football that we’re on different ends,” adds White. “When we take the helmet off, we’re forever bonded. I value that over everything.”

Lawson was always good for an emotional life when he was in Buffalo. That won’t change this Sunday. Except the Bills will be fired up after being on the receiving end of his trash talk.

“It’s part of his game and he does it well,” says center Mich Morse. “It’ll be fun to see what happens.”

“He’s going to talk trash on Sunday. We already know that. During the warmups. During everything. We know what’s coming with Shaq. It’s going to be fun,” adds White.

Lawson was always the loudest guy in the locker room, but Tre White said it’s not the quiet he notices without Lawson. It’s the bubble gum. Lawson used to chew all the bubble gum, White said, so now there’s a lot of gum around now that he’s gone.

White might have to bring the extras down to Miami this weekend as a gift for his good friend.