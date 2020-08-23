Bills delay practice after COVID testing issues, Josh Allen among players who miss practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills delayed practice by an hour today after they were impacted by a testing issue at the laboratory that they use. Several players missed practice as a result, including quarterback Josh Allen.

Josh Allen among those not at practice today#Bills pic.twitter.com/zsMg2eveSU — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 23, 2020

The NFL released a statement outlining the issue. According to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, 10 or 11 teams were affected.

New from the NFL pic.twitter.com/WNXRdgqeRs — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 23, 2020

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey. We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

Beane said that he could not say what players received those potentially false-positive tests. However, he said that you would be able to figure out if the player had not been on the injury report to this point. This is the first practice Allen has missed and he has not been on the injury report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Allen did in fact receive a false-positive. The Bills received six such results.

Bills’ QB Josh Allen received a false positive COVID test result and is missing practice today because of it, per league sources. Allen is one of six Bills who got false-positive test results this weekend. Allen is expected to practice Monday after going through proper protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

A player can return to practice after two negative tests. Each player received a point of care test today and every test came back negative.

Beane said that the team considered canceling practice entirely, but decided to hold practice after they felt that it was a lab issue and not an issue with the team.

While it’s unfortunate that this happened to the Bills and other teams around the league, Beane felt it’s a good fire drill for what would happen in the season.

“They’re going to be missing some guys out there today,” said Beane. “Maybe some guys that were running with the two’s are now running with the one’s, or guys who are running with the three’s are now running with the two’s. So it’ll give guys a chance to maybe step up at those particular positions. It gives our coaches a chance, what if this happens on a game day? How would we respond? Obviously, it can change game plans depending on what players are missing on either side of the ball.”

The Bills leadership group was able to meet with NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills to discuss the issues with the testing. Bills head coach Sean McDermott allowed players to miss practice today if they did not feel comfortable.

Beane says that despite the issues today, his confidence is not shaken in the testing system. He noted that this is the first issue of this kind that has come up after over a month of using the laboratory.

“I just look at it as something went wrong in this lab,” says Beane. “We’ll adjust, everybody’s going to do things differently. Hopefully these guys that did have these positives that are having to sit out, hopefully they’ll be negative on the next test and be able to come back tomorrow and join the team.”