Bills DBs continue to rave about new and improved pass game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during a passing drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

The plan is for Stefon Diggs and the Bills new receiving core to help with scoring points.

They may also help with preventing them.

Levi Wallace said Monday the thing that makes the Buffalo passing game so difficult to defend is a receiving group with more flavors than a Baskin-Robbins.

“John (Brown), he threatens you with speed. He’s one of the fastest guys on the team. Cole (Beasley) is so shifty and Diggs has the route-craft that I’ve never experienced outside of Amari Cooper back at college. You have to play them all differently because they’re all different receivers,” Wallace said.

Diggs is, apparently, good enough to force the invention of new terms like “route-craft”.

Wallace did not stop at the Bills big three wideouts. He spoke highly of the physical presence brought by Gabriel Davis. He said Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins are “both ballers”. (Hodgins was referred to as “Big Isaiah” by Wallace).

“It’s great to have those guys and it shows you different looks to get ready for the season,” Wallace said.

The receivers won’t be much of a challenge if the quarterback isn’t doing his job, but Josh Allen’s camp has been no worse than solid. Safety Dean Marlowe says Allen has turned it up a notch and has shown the growth one would hope for from a QB in season three.

There’s one area in particular Marlowe spotlighted: decisiveness. Allen is not waiting and patting the ball in the pocket. He knows where to go with it. It forces the Bills defense to know their assignments, as well.

“We have to be decisive with our decision making on defense just how fast he’s getting rid of the ball,” Marlowe said. “It’s great to see him grow because he’s just going to make our defense way better.”

It’s all part of the plan.