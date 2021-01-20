Bills confident they’ll be playing Patrick Mahomes on Sunday

While his status still may be uncertain, the Bills are gearing up for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After leaving last week’s game against the Browns, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still in the concussion protocol. On Wednesday, he was limited in practice but head coach Andy Reid said he took all of the snaps.

While Mahomes’ status is very much in question, some Bills players aren’t really treating it that way.

“We’re one of four teams left and it’s the AFC Championship. It’s the game to go to the Super Bowl,” said cornerback Tre’Davious White. “We know that all of their best players are going to be out there. So we’re preparing for Mahomes to be there, which we know he will.”

“Obviously, Patrick Mahomes is a former NFL MVP, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Just my personal belief I think he’s going to play, but at the end of the day, that’s a good football team,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “You saw them be able to close the game out last week against Cleveland without him. So I don’t think it changes the preparation. Maybe just understanding the type of quarterback that’s in the game but I think he’s going to play.”

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott said they would be preparing game plans for both Mahomes and backup Chad Henne. But while Mahomes is certainly the head of the snake, the entire offense presents a problem from top to bottom.

“They have a great quarterback; a guy that can make every throw, can get outside the pocket and he’s dangerous, he’s smart, can do it all, one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” said safety Micah Hyde. “Obviously, it starts with him but this football team, in general, it has a lot of weapons.”

When the Bills faced off against the Chiefs in Week 6, they employed a very different strategy than they usually do. They played with two deep safeties almost the entire game, preventing the deep ball but allowing the Chiefs to rush for almost 250 yards.

“We were able to limit their explosions downfield in the pass game but at the same time we gave up way to many yards in the run game,” said Hyde.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier indicated on Monday that they would be changing things for Sunday’s rematch.

“They did a great job of exposing the weaknesses of the defense that we were in and they benefited off of some big plays. It’s going to be on us to limit the damage,” said White. “With an offense like that with playmakers all of the field, you’re not going to completely shut the guys down. They’re going to make some plays. But with the resilient group that we have, it’s not going to make our confidence waver at all.”

The Chiefs have weapons all over the field such as Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le’Veon Bell, and Mecole Hardman. It’s a lineup that keeps Sean McDermott up at night.

“You look at trying to stop them, it’s kind of like who are you going to key, who are you going to stop,” said Poyer. “But at the end of the day, you look at how they are winning games and they’re making big plays, explosive plays. That’s something you’ve got to limit.”

The Bills will try and keep Mahomes and the Chiefs at bay Sunday night at 6:40 p.m. for a trip to the Super Bowl.