Bills confident in their ‘leap of faith’ with rookie kicker Tyler Bass

Bass has shown he has more than just a big leg

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills had one of the most established kickers in the league in Steven Haushcka. He has 12 NFL seasons on his resume, is a Super Bowl champion, and has made countless big kicks in his career.

That wasn’t enough to win him the starting job as he was released on Thursday after rookie Tyler Bass won the kicking battle.

Going away from a reliable choice for a sixth-round rookie is risky, special teams coordinator Heath Farwell admits.

“We are taking a leap of faith,” says Farwell.

But he’s looking forward to seeing Bass rise to the occasion.

“I just trust him out there. He does everything right,” says Farwell. “He doesn’t act like a rookie. He’s mature, he’s competitive, and he just understands the position better than any other rookie I’ve been around.”

Bass found out the news on his phone and then quickly got a call from Farwell, letting him know that he won the job.

“I was speechless. I had a lot of emotions going through it,” says Bass. “I still haven’t really processed it. It was just an unbelievable moment. It’s like a dream for me. I know it’s just the beginning of a dream but it’s one step for me.”

Farwell called the kicking matchup a classic training camp battle earlier this month and it appears to have lived up to the hype. Bass had to prove himself in every area of the position: field goal percentage, distance of kicks, kickoffs, difficulty of kicks, pressure kicks, and the mental side of the game.

“He earned the job. He earned it. He worked his butt off. We take everything into account into picking this position and just overall he won the job. Nobody handed it to him,” says Farwell. “We made it as hard as possible as we could. He excelled at everything we did and everything we evaluated.”

One of the ways that the team created pressure in training camp was just by simply having the whole team watch each kicker kick.

“Any time we bring him up there, we have the whole team there and you have Tre White talking trash to him and some of our veteran defensive linemen talking trash to him and trying to simulate that,” says Farwell.

When his teammates aren’t harassing him before a big kick, Bass says he’s been surprised with how welcoming and supportive everyone has been. That’s especially true for those who share the special teams room with him.

“As soon as I got here, Reid Ferguson and Corey Bojorquez just took me under their wings. They’ve played here for a while and just having them talk me through and give me advice,” says Bass. “It’s been so valuable for me.”

“That was one thing I noticed pretty quickly was how many veteran players came up to me within a week or two of work in training camp and going ‘this guy’s pretty good’ and ‘what’s that kicker’s name? He’s pretty good,'” Farwell recalls.

Bass has always had a big leg. Farwell says he’s made about four or five field goals of 60 yards or more. So the focus for Bass is on those intermediate kicks that often win or lose games.

“Of course as a young player he wants to hit all those long kicks. That’s not what’s going to win you the job, that’s not going to keep this job,” says Farwell. “It’s what you do from 40-49. That’s always been the emphasis.”

“Distance is good but you’re not going to have as many kicks from 55 as you will between 40 and 49. The only way for me to get better and to keep my job is to be consistent from there,” says Bass.

Farwell was disappointed he had to say goodbye to Hauschka, who’s had a relationship with Hasuchka since they both played in Seattle.

“He’s had a great career here. He’s been great on and off the field. He’s been spectacular and it’s unfortunate. I know it’s cliche but it’s part of the business,” he says.

It seems like Huaschka won’t be without work for long. On Sunday he had a tryout with the Tennessee Titans.

Now it’s up to Bass to step up to the plate and prove that the Bills made the right decision to keep him around.