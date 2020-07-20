Bills Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

As the Bills get ready for training camp, we are previewing the 2020 team by position group. One group every day until camp begins in full July 28th. Today is the wide receivers.

STRENGTH

Construction

It’s obvious the Bills receiving core is stacked at the top. Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley is not only possibly the best trio in the NFL, it’s probably the best group in Bills history.

Sheer talent doesn’t tell the complete story. They also fit together perfectly. Diggs is the prototypical, do it all number one. Don’t pigeonhole Brown as a “stretch the field” guy, but that’s certainly a strength. Beasley is an expert underneath in the slot. Even Isaiah McKenzie pieces in nicely as a gadget guy.

This group won’t just be winning routes, they’ll be winning at every level of the passing game. Brian Daboll has to be giddy.

WEAKNESS

One Ball

Any argument about these receivers having a weakness is gonna be a reach. Even depth isn’t a huge concern with experienced vets in the room like Andre Roberts and Robert Foster along with a pair of promising draft picks. Let’s just all admit this position is superb and revel in the work Brandon Beane has done.

The only problem is that only one guy can touch the ball per play. It feels like a waste.

But that leads us into the next category…

X-FACTOR

Accommodation

Somebody in the receiver room is going to get less targets than he expects or think he deserves. There’s no way around it. It might even be more than one somebody.

Is that going to be a problem? It’s unlikely Diggs will be the guy getting shorted, so we’re really talking about Brown and Beasley.

Neither seems to have much of a diva demeanor, but both are respected vets who were not afraid to speak their minds last season. The Bills also appealed to both as free agents because of the opportunity to be a bigger piece of the offense. If that goes away and the team isn’t winning, could they get antsy?

I wouldn’t bet on it, but it’s the most likely way this picture perfect group gets smudged.

WHAT WAS SAID

The Bills have many good wideouts, but they still don’t have many tall wideouts. Diggs, at only 6-foot, is the tallest among the top three. Size was something Beane addressed in the draft with Gabriel Davis and Isaiah Hodgins. Both are intriguing, especially with zero pressure to produce immediately.

“I’m glad that Brandon [Beane], Joe [Schoen] and those guys drafted them because they fit our DNA,” Daboll said. “Both are tough physical guys that have good ball skills, are not afraid and provide us a little bit of size.”