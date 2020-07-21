Bills Camp Preview: Tight Ends

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

As the Bills get ready for training camp, we are previewing the 2020 team by position group. One group every day until camp begins in full July 28th. Today is the tight ends.

STRENGTH

Potential

The best part of the Bills tight end group is daydreaming about what they could be.

Billsmafia already has been teasing Dawson Knox as a possible Rob Gronkowski facsimile. His bulldozing runs and big play catches don’t make those thoughts seem like dancing sugar plums either.

Tyler Kroft already has a 40-catch, 7-touchdown season under his belt. It’s just a matter of keeping him healthy enough to repeat it. Tommy Sweeney flashed a bit in camp and put up a damn good five catch, 76 yard game in the meaningless finale against the Jets. Heck, even Jason Croom was once a high ceiling guy.

Lee Smith can fill out the group as the prototypical blocking specialist. The top end here has everything you’d want.

WEAKNESS

Dependability

The knock on Knox (sorry, just too easy) is the drops and it’s a haunted mansion size knock. According to Pro Football Reference, Knox was third in the league and first among tight ends with 10 drops on just 50 targets. The two players with more drops had 113 and 153 targets (Micheal Gallup and Julian Edelman with 11 and 13 drops, respectively).

The math isn’t hard, but just to reiterate, that’s one drop every five times Josh Allen headed a ball in his direction. Kids don’t last long in the league at that rate. Drops was also a Sweeney issue some during camp last year.

Kroft has only played 16 of 32 games the last two seasons after missing 11 last year. The only guy in the tight end room that lands “dependability” in his plus column is Smith and he’ll turn 33 by Thanksgiving.

X-FACTOR

Opportunities

This is a group that needs reps, touches and chances. Knox and Sweeney are only second year players. Kroft has only one season with more than 15 targets. It’s hard to say what any of these guys really are.

The problem is the Bills have invested heavily at receiver: two big free agents before last year in John Brown and Cole Beasley plus the trade for Stefon Diggs last March. Those guys need and merit a ton of touches.

Unleashing Devin Singletary and Zach Moss in the pass game also seems fun, but for a team that rarely requires 30 points to win, there’s only so many throws to go around.

I think Brian Daboll makes an effort to, at least, make Knox a priority piece in the offense. He may need to show growth quickly to avoid being lost in the shuffle.

THINGS WERE SAID

Sean McDermott has seen in each of his first two NFL stops how a quality tight end can help athletic quarterbacks develop. Donovan McNabb had Chad Lewis and Cam Newton had Greg Olson. He’s hoping Knox could do the same for Allen, but only if he can keep the coaching staff from gritting their teeth on every pass his way.

“I think a big piece of it is going to be his availability and his consistency. Sometimes, what you see the first year is the lack of consistency and I think Dawson is aware of that. He’s committed to developing to the point where that becomes a strength,” McDermott said. “That’s a big piece of quarterback’s success is where he has that security blanket.”