Bills Camp Preview: Running Backs

As the Bills get ready for training camp, we are previewing the 2020 team by position group. One group every day until full camp begins July 28th. Today is the running backs.

STRENGTH

Elusiveness

Devin Singletary’s rookie season was a trail of broken ankles and suddenly unused jock straps. He made NFL defenders look silly on the regular and averaged nearly a missed tackle every four times he carried the ball. That was third best in the league.

His new buddy in the backfield might be even better. Zack Moss forced a missed tackle on 38% of his rushes last season at Utah. That was the best number in the last five seasons of NCAA football. Moss is pretty good at running through people, too.

There are going to be a lot of disappointed tacklers on the other side of Buffalo’s run game in 2020.

WEAKNESS

Depth

Behind Singletary and Moss all the Bills have is T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones (Christian Wade is not an option yet and it’s going to be hard for him to make an impression during a compressed camp. Don’t even bring him up).

Jones is a special teamer. Nothing more. Yeldon is fine as a third back, but if either top guy gets injured, that puts Yeldon on the field for significant touches. Sean McDermott said often during the offseason he wants two backs to share the load.

Is Yeldon a player that a team with division championship hopes (if not more) wants as an important part of the offense for a significant stretch? I don’t think so, despite some decent numbers last year.

X-FACTOR

Receiving

Singletary has the perfect profile to be a nasty weapon out of the backfield. He finished with a modest 29 catches for 194 yards last year, but did struggle at times with drops.

Moss was not well known as a receiver, but seems to have the chops for it. His 28 catches last season doubled Singletary exactly in yards (388).

Two backs who are can be equally dangerous rushing and receiving should have Brian Daboll’s wheels spinning quite furiously.

THINGS WERE SAID

This time last year, the Bills running back group was oozing experience with LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore. Now, the top two backs total only 12 games of NFL experience. Brian Daboll addressed how that makes the start of this season different.

“It’s our job as a coaching staff and ultimately, my responsibility to make sure we’re trying to do the things that fit, not just the running backs, but the entire offensive unit,” Daboll said. “They’re two young eager players that I have lot of confidence in and they’ll be ready to go when training camp comes.”