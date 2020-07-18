Bills Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

As the Bills get ready for training camp, we are previewing the 2020 team by position group. One group every day until camp begins in full July 28th. Today is the quarterbacks.

STRENGTH

Playmaking

Last year, Josh Allen evaded multiple sacks in a Houdini like pocket escape against the Broncos, fired an on the run 18 yard dart in a tiny window against the Giants and turned a fourth down fumble into an inspirational three yard conversion run against the Cowboys.

There just aren’t many (or even possibly any) quarterbacks that can do all that.

Allen is a threat like few QBs on third and any distance because of his rocket arm and his willingness to use it. He said in the offseason he was not going to turn into “Captain Checkdown” any time soon. His ability to turn a collapsing pocket into a “wake up the sideline” 15 yard gain is also rarely matched.

It makes the Bills a uniquely difficult offense to get off the field.

WEAKNESS

Passing

Allen undoubtedly made strides in this area last season, but he’s still a ways from even an average passer.

He was a bottom ten QB in a host of throwing stats last season (ie. completion percentage, yards per attempt, net yards per attempt, QB rating). Even his best throwing stat (interception percentage) only ranked 16th. He was also the worst deep ball thrower in the league.

There was success with intermediate throws (Pro Football Focus had him accurate on 70% of throws 10-19 yards downfield. League average was 63%) even if that’s only about 20% of his total attempts. There was a sharp decrease in interceptions after his first five games. There is reason to be optimistic and lots of room for improvement.

X-FACTOR

Famliarity

This will cut both ways. Allen is working with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for a third straight season. Except for one, all the pieces around his improvement last season will return for 2020. In a season where the practice time is rare and precious, Allen is going to have a easier opportunity to improve than many other quarterbacks.

That one new piece, however, is going to be a big one. The Bills didn’t spend all those draft picks to make Stefon Diggs a voice in a chorus at wide receiver. He’s expected to be a Number One and Number One’s get targets.

At this point, Allen has thrown the same number of passes to Diggs while wearing a helmet as you and me. How quickly Allen and Diggs get on the same page will go a long way towards determining the growth of the passing offense in particular and the entire offense in general.

THINGS WERE SAID

Allen may not want to be Captain Checkdown, but Sean McDermott still wants him to take those throws when called for. The goal is Allen finding the right balance between throws downfield and when to keep it short.

“Continuity plays a part in that, where he knows who to trust, when to trust them, based on the defensive look, that’s all part of it, just playing the game, right?” McDermott said. “Whether you’re 10 years old or–in this case with Josh–going into his third year here, he’s got to play the game and get more and more experience and see the value of taking what the defense gives you.”