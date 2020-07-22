Bills Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (70) gets ready to play, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

As the Bills get ready for training camp, we are previewing the 2020 team by position group. One group every day until camp begins in full July 28th. Today is the offensive line.

STRENGTH

Experience

It’s been talked about a ton since “quarantine” became an NFL buzzword, but the benefit of having all five starting linemen back (not to mention, most of the backups) can’t be overstated.

You could argue whether the QB/WR relationship requires more practice time than the starting O-line, but it’s still big part of putting together a solid front five. The Bills might not need any prep. This group is going to hit the ground running faster than any other team in the league. They all know their roles. They know the role of the guy to the left and the guy to the right.

They also all know the league. Other than Cody Ford at one year and Dion Dawkins at three, no other key member of the offensive line depth chart will have less than five years experience.

In this particular season, that amount of experience will trump a line that’s one, or even two, levels of talent better.

WEAKNESS

Right tackle

Cody Ford was not very good last year. When you’re a rookie, that’ll happen. Ty Nsekhe could not have been much better because he was never able to escape the timeshare at right tackle where he and Ford lived all year. It did not help that Nsekhe missed six games due to injury.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Brandon Beane’s big spend on the offensive line was for Darryl Williams. He’s a trusted vet that was just starting to take over the right tackle spot in Carolina during the final Beane/Sean McDermott season there. He’s got nearly three full seasons of NFL starting experience and plenty of NFL life left at only 27 years old.

At worst, Williams is a “break glass in case of emergency” move at right tackle.

X-FACTOR

Cody Ford

The Bills traded up in the 2019 second round to get him. He won the starting job as a rookie out of camp and never totally lost it. McDermott has to see something in him.

There was talk of Ford being moved to guard and maybe in a non-Covid season or if Quinton Spain didn’t take a sweetheart deal to stay, that’s exactly what would have happened. Instead, Ford remains the Bills most likely option as an above average starting right tackle.

The national view of the Bills offensive line is middling. If Ford takes a monster step and realizes some of that potential Beane saw two April’s ago, Buffalo’s O-line could easily leap into the upper echelon.

THINGS WERE SAID

The difference in the expectations from 2019 to 2020 for the offensive line are night and day. Last year, the group was almost entirely new. Training camp was a search for the best five and it ended up revealing four new starters.

This camp will start with a proven five. It’s possible there could be a change, but there’s a belief staying the course will produce improvement by itself.

“We just had such an overhaul (in 2019) that getting on the same page is not always easy,” Beane said. “So I think all these guys, in this system, year two, with the same guys next to them… If we weren’t confident, I would have done something different and added another piece.”