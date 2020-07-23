Bills Camp Preview: Defensive Line

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As the Bills get ready for training camp, we are previewing the 2020 team by position group. One group every day until camp begins in full July 28th. Today is the defensive line.

STRENGTH

Confidence

Mario Addison has at least nine sacks the last four years. Jerry Hughes had nearly 40 pressures and seven sacks two years ago. Ed Oliver is coming off a monster finish to his rookie season. Vernon Butler had six sacks last year. Star Lotulelei is the consummate run stuffing tackle. I could go on.

The point is that everything the Bills are hoping to get from their defensive line roster are things each man has done before. Most of them very recently and many of them in a Sean McDermott style defense.

There’s no hoping or learning with this defensive line. There will just be doing the things they know with a high level of competence.

WEAKNESS

Fear Factor

If Oliver continues his growth from last season, he could quickly become an offensive wrecking ball. If he, however, takes a step back, then who on this defensive line will be causing the intimidation?

Addison has 18 sacks the last two years, but a large percentage of them are plays where the quarterback came to him instead of the other way around. As good as Hughes is (and he is), he doesn’t have a season over seven sacks since 2014. That’s just not keeping offensive coordinators up at night.

McDermott preaches each player doing their 1/11th and doing their job. This D-line has plenty of players who will do their job. The group, as a whole, will be hard to penetrate. That may have to be what makes offenses nervous because, if it’s not Oliver, it’s hard to find an individual who can be that guy.

X-FACTOR

Quinton Jefferson

I’m a huge Jefferson fan because of all the ways he can be effective. He’s good against the run. He can rush the passer. He can do it as an end. He can do as a tackle. He can do it with green eggs and ham.

The Bills have pretty solid groups of four at both end and tackle. With Jefferson, one injury won’t ruin either bunch. He can be plugged in to pick up any slack.

The Bills like to have a primary pass rush group and it will certainly include Oliver, Hughes and Addison. The fourth man should probably be a tackle. Jefferson could very well be that guy, too.

He might the joker of this unit and that’s a great card for Leslie Frazier to have up his sleeve.

THINGS WERE SAID

The best free agent pick up on defense might not even be a guy who wears a helmet this year. Eric Washington comes to Buffalo as the defensive line coach. He was the defensive coordinator in Carolina the last two years and coached McDermott’s D-Line all six years both were together with the Panthers.

Reuniting with an experienced piece of the defense that got McDermott on NFL head coach search radars can’t be a bad thing.

“He had choices and did not have to come here. He wanted to come here and move his family here, so I think that I’m very appreciative of that,” McDermott said. “I can’t wait to see what value he adds to our defensive line.”