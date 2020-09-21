Bills building strong pass game on humility, unselfishness

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with John Brown #15 after a 46-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s not unusual for an NFL player to occasionally get on a headset to talk with a coach or coordinator in the coaches’ booth.

These are confident guys who all think they can make a difference. Some are also downright arrogant. So, it’s usually the case that a guy on a headset wants to get the ball.

On Sunday, John Brown got on the headset to talk with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll because he had something to say.

According to Daboll, Brown said, “Keep feeding 14.”

That’s the number worn by Stefon Diggs. He had four catches and a touchdown in the Bills’ first four drives and was looking every part of a number one receiver.

At halftime, Diggs also had a message for Daboll. Diggs found his offensive coordinator in the locker room. Daboll recalls Diggs informed him, “We can get Smoke (Brown) over here. We can (Cole) Beasely here.”

The only concern with the Bills ultra talented receiving core before the season was an issue with one or more players feeling “there aren’t enough balls for me”. Instead, each player is making sure there are enough balls for everyone else.

“We have an unselfish group,” Daboll said. “That’s the type of guys you want to work with. When you have a group of guys, particularly in that room, that are unselfish like that, you like to see that as a coach. There’s one ball. Everybody wants it and rightfully so. For them to work together like that and have each other’s back… it’s a fun group to work with.”

The receivers were one part of the offensive puzzle that concluded with Josh Allen rolling up 417 yards and four touchdowns. Sean McDermott credited the entire offense on Monday.

Allen is only the 4th quarterback all time to top 700 yards in his first two games with at least six touchdowns and zero interceptions. The other three are not bad themselves: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning.

Sean McDermott appreciated the company his quarterback is keeping, but there’s more to it than that.

“Can’t tell you how proud I am of Josh,” McDermott said. “The way he’s approached the offseason and the way he’s approached camp and the way he’s approached the early parts of the season… A very humble approach. A very hungry approach. A very team first approach. It’s a great foundation from which to build on.”

McDermott has been impressed with how often Allen talks with his receivers and backs during practice. The Bills head coach says he often stands behind the offensive huddle watching these conversations.

“That detail of being on the same page is so important because that’s what leads to high level execution,” McDermott said.

So far, when the Bills receivers are talking, they are doing it for all the right reasons.