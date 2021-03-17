Bills bring back Wallace, tender Boettger

The Bills made moves Wednesday with the hope of retaining two restricted free agents. One is back for sure and never had plans to be elsewhere.

Corner Levi Wallace is back on a one year contract. Terms of the deal were not reported. What was reported (by NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo) is that Wallace did not even listen to offers from other teams. He even told his agent not to counter any outside offer.

“I want to be in Buffalo. We’re going to win a Super Bowl,” is what Garafolo reported Wallace told his agent.

Wallace was an undrafted free agent and has made 35 starts for the Bills over the last three seasons. He’ll be competing with Dane Jackson for the second corner position next year and it’s still possible the Bills add another veteran.

Buffalo also tendered guard Ike Boettger. That means if another team offers Boettger a contract, the Bills will have a chance to match it. If Boettger is not offered an outside deal, he’ll make $2.1 million from the Bills for 2021. The two sides could also hammer out a longer term deal if they so desire.

Boettger has played in 18 games for the Bills over three seasons. He started seven times in 2020 after Cody Ford’s season ended early because of injury. Between Ford’s injury risk and Mitch Morse’s five concussions, interior offensive line depth is very valuable.