Bills begin their offseason and the quest to take down the Chiefs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stands on the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After suffering two of their four losses to the defending Super Bowl champs, the Bills have a new measuring stick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past few decades, the questions heading into the offseason have often been big ones.

Who will our starting quarterback be? Is our head coach going to be fired? Is our general manager the right guy for the job?

The questions heading into the 2021 offseason are completely different, but just as big.

How can we beat the top teams in the league? How do we take down the Chiefs? How do we win a Super Bowl?

That’s was the main sentiment as the Bills cleaned out their lockers and left One Bills Drive.

“If we want to get to where we want to go, that’s the team we’re going to have to beat. That’s the standard,” said cornerback Tre White. “They’ve got the quarterback, they got the weapons, too and the offense. As far as the Buffalo Bills wanting to be Super Bowl champions, we’re going to have to go through that group.”

Last year, Allen was focal about how he wouldn’t shake of the Texans loss until he got back out on the field. On Monday, Allen said the sting would be as bad if not worse.

Josh Allen- "Falling a game short of your goals, it's never fun. Moving forward from here, if you don't win the whole thing you're going to have these times of feelings and emotions." #Bills #BillsMafia — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 25, 2021

“They’ve hosted three AFC Championship games in a row and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances,” said Josh Allen. “That’s what every team wants.”

“It’s a very young group. We’re building and learning with each other. We took a step last season and we took another step this year,” said wide receiver Cole Beasley. “There’s only one more place to go and that’s the goal.”

Right after the game, the Bills were adamant that their loss would motivate them in the offseason. Tremaine Edmunds said that guys were already talking about getting back to work.

“We all understand what it’s going to take. We understand what type of work has to go in. We understand which notch we have to bring it to now to get another outcome,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “It’s simply just winning. Just winning the offseason, executing, and winning the Super Bowl in the offseason.”

There will be some sort of turnover this offseason. Matt Milano, Jon Feliciano, and Daryl Williams are upcoming free agents. With a shrinking salary cap, guys like John Brown and Mitch Morse could be cap casualties. But the Bills are confident that the roster can win a title as constructed.

“We know that we have a group to win it all and we have exactly what we need in this group. We’re just going to try again next year,” said White. “We will be back and we will be contending for a title.”