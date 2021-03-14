Bills, Beane sign Feliciano and finish three top free agent sweep

ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 08: Jon Feliciano #76 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on August 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Indianapolis 24-16. (Photo by Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

It seemed unlikely Brandon Beane would be able to keep all three of his top free agents with a week to go before the new NFL league year was set to begin.

One by one, in a four-day span, Beane did exactly that.

On Sunday, the Bills announced that guard Jon Feliciano has signed a three year contract to remain with the team. Buffalo Kickoff Live analyst and Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino reported first the deal would be worth $17 million.

The Buffalo Bills are re-signing free agent guard Jon Feliciano, per source. The deal is for 3 years and $17 million.



Matt Milano, Daryl Williams, and now Feliciano are all returning to run it back.

This move follows the re-signing of Matt Milano on Thursday and Daryl Williams on Friday. All three players have reportedly agreed to contracts under what they were thought to command on the open market.

Feliciano joined the Bills in 2019 after spending his first four seasons as a reserve with the Raiders. He has started all 25 games he has played with the Bills. He did miss seven games last season with a torn pectoral injury.

Based on salary cap figures made public, the Bills will likely be more bystanders than active players when the free agency legal tampering period opens on Monday.

However, Beane has already defied what’s likely this offseason. Three times, in fact.