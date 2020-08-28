Bills balancing football and social justice

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Buffalo Bills defensive coach Leslie Frazier walks the field before a game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Jets beat the Bills 13 to 6. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — As much of the rest of the sports world decided against playing their games Wednesday night, the Bills had a team meeting to decide what they were going to do the next day.

The Milwaukee Bucks started things off by deciding not to play in Wednesday’s playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Every NBA game that night was postponed, as well as all WNBA games, three MLB games, and five MLS games.

However, the Bills decided to practice the next day, feeling it was the best thing to do to help their causes.

“Ultimately, what we came up with is that we need to come together as a team to find a solution, to use our platform. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong and it’s time for change,” said Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Head coach Sean McDermott organized the meeting and said that anyone who did not practice did not have to.

On Friday, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier spoke with the media and praised McDermott’s leadership.

“I think Sean did a great job the night before our scrimmage in allowing a forum for our players to voice their thoughts and opinions about what’s going on in our world. It was just I thought really great for us and very, very powerful as well,” says Frazier. “When it came time to practice, because of some of the conversations from the night before, I think it was a lot easier to go on that field for that couple of hours and really focus on what we had to get done. The night before really set the table for what happened the next day.”

It won’t be easy for the Bills, giving enough attention to football while at the same time fighting for the causes they believe in. However, one look at social media shows that they will continue to fight for what they believe in.

“This is not an easy time to be focused no matter who you are in the United States. It’s a challenging time but our guys are really trying to do their jobs and stay committed to what we’re trying to get accomplished each and every day. They’ve really handled things extremely well,” Frazier explained.

“Hopefully we can stay focused on what we have to get done, but you can’t ignore what’s going on in our country. We’re not putting our heads in the sand and pretending like the world is not going on,” he adds. “We’re well aware of what’s happening, but at the same time we walk into this building we know we have a job to do. We have to focus and concentrate on what we have to get done.”

When Singletary and defensive end Jerry Hughes spoke to the media, they said they were not sure what there choice of action was going to be. Whenever they make that decision, you can expect they’ll attack it with the same ferocity as an NFL Sunday.