Bills at Raiders Game Blog: Allen, offensive firing on all cylinders again

The Bills are in Las Vegas for the first time ever trying to go 4-0 for the first time since 2008.

The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to defer. The game is being played indoors.

1st Quarter

Buffalo scores on their first possession for the first time this season. The drive got going with a Josh Allen 21 yard pass to Stefon Diggs that converted a 3rd and 6. Allen followed with another 15 yard strike to Diggs. The touchdown came on a 3rd and 1 play action pass. Gabriel Davis got lost by the Raiders defense and was super wide open for a 26 yard TD catch. The Bills lead 7-0.

Levi Wallace started the game, but was injured on the Raiders first possession. That allowed Josh Norman on the field for the first time as a Bill. Las Vegas got across midfield, but Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy stuffed a 3rd and 1 attempt. Daniel Carlson absolutely nutted a 54 yard field goal and the Raiders get within 7-3.

The Bills second drive is nearly as impressive as the first. The only stress was a third and 13 near midfield that was converted by a short throw to Isaiah McKenzie that he turned into an 18 yard play. The first quarter ended with the Bills at the Vegas 14 facing second and 7.

2nd Quarter

The drive is capped by an Allen to Cole Beasley TD pass on third and seven. It seemed like the Raiders lost Beasley in coverage for a second and Allen was on it. The pass was a bit high and Beasley took a high-low hit on the catch, but held on. Really tough catch. Bills lead 14-3.