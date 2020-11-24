Bills at Broncos flexed to Saturday

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The country is going to be seeing a ton of the new and improved Bills in December. That includes an extra national TV game featuring Buffalo that was announced on Tuesday.

Sean McDermott’s squad will play week 15 in Denver on Saturday. The Bills contest with the Broncos was among a list of five games that were announced when the schedule was unveiled as a possible Saturday flex game. The NFL had the option to flex up to three games, but chose Bills-Broncos and Packers-Panthers as the only two. Jets-Rams, Lions-Titans and Colts-Texans will remain on Sunday.

Buffalo at Denver will now be an NFL Network broadcast. Kickoff is set for 4:30pm with the Packers-Panthers game following at 8pm.

The Bills will now play four consecutive games on national TV. It starts December 7th with a Monday night game at San Francisco followed by a Sunday night rematch in Orchard Park with the Steelers. The next game is the now Saturday contest against Denver. On Christmas weekend, the Bills and Patriots will conclude week 16 with a Monday night battle in Foxboro.

This will be the first time the Bills have played five national television games in a season since 1992. It’s the first the franchise has ever played them in four consecutive weeks.