Bills add to interior o-line depth

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 08: Evan Boehm #76 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Bills padded their offensive line depth on Tuesday by signing center/guard Evan Boehm.

Last year, Boehm (rhymes with “game”) played in 13 games and started eight for the Dolphins, primarily at center. He was also a center the year before in Indy, where he worked with current Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. Boehm played 11 games and started four with the Colts.

After getting starting time with Indianapolis in 2018, Boehm entered last season expecting to be in the mix for more. Instead, he opened Colts training camp as a third-teamer and was traded in late August to Miami for a conditional pick (turned out to be a 2020 6th rounder–#197 overall).

Boehm told the Miami Herald “it pissed me off.” Johnson worked with Boehm in 2018, but had moved to Buffalo in 2019 before Boehm was, apparently, demoted and then traded away.

The 27 year-old tweeted the news himself on Tuesday with plenty of excitement.

So pumped for this next coming season! Heading to Buffalo to be apart of a great team and great organization! Can’t wait to get to up there and get to work @buffalobills #billsmafia https://t.co/wGV1ByopRf — Evan Boehm (@BIGboehmTHEORY) April 14, 2020

Boehm is a Missouri graduate and was a 2016 4th round pick by the Cardinals. He was a guard in Arizona and played two seasons with nine starts. He played all but one game in those two seasons.

No details yet on the contract signed by Boehm. He could be battling Spencer Long to be the primary interior backup on the offensive line. The Bills could save about three million dollars against the cap if Long were to be released before the season starts.