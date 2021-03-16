Bills add Sanders, punter; trade Smith to Falcons

Brandon Beane sat things out in free agency on Monday. Tuesday was a different story.

The Bills made a trio of moves, adding two players and trading away a third. The big add was wideout Emmanuel Sanders who signed on a reported one year, six million dollar deal.

Sanders is a highly-respected route runner and considered among the game’s best. He had 61 catches for 726 yards and 5 TDs in 14 games with the Saints last year.

He turns 34 on St. Patrick’s Day and is clearly on the back end of his career. He can certainly be, at worst, a high level depth player and some insurance should Gabriel Davis not ascend in year two.

The Bills also added a punter–Matt Haack (pronounced “hawk”) from the Dolphins. Reportedly, Haack signed a three-year deal.

He was not very good in 2020. His net punt and per punt averages ranked in the bottom third of the league. Haack’s percentages of fair catches and punts inside the 20 were league average. Opponents averaged the third most yards per return against Haack last year and he was one of two punters to have two kicks run back for a touchdown (Isaiah McKenzie week 17 authored the 2nd TD return).

The third move sent tight end Lee Smith to Atlanta in exchange for a reported low round 2022 pick. Smith’s departure will also save the Bills over two million dollars against the cap. Getting anything for Smith might be the best example of Beane’s wizardry yet.

And there’s still plenty more offseason to go.