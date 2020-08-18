Beasley sees growth in Josh Allen… and himself

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Cole Beasley #10 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley sees a different Josh Allen on the field this year.

The Bills veteran wideout thinks that a full season (plus a playoff game) as a starter has made Allen a ‘more confident player. It’s making him a better passer, too.

“He’s making throws he wouldn’t have even tried to attempt last year,” Beasley said. “He’s starting to throw guys open a little bit.”

The confidence factor is a big deal to Beasley. He says a confident leader makes that feeling infectious. Allen’s willingness to be unselfish and put his body on the line has galvanized teammates to follow him.

“That makes a dangerous team,” Beasley said. “Everybody will run through a brick wall for him. When you got guys that will do that for a guy, great things happen.”

Allen isn’t the only player who has changed intrinsically, according to Beasley. He also sees a different man in the mirror.

When Beasley left the Cowboys for Buffalo, he said the chance for more opportunities was a significant draw. However, the addition of Stefon Diggs has made the Bills receiver group as crowded as it was for Beasley in Dallas.

This time, Beasley says he’s not worried about the targets or the catches. He’s ok if there are two guys outside of him who catch 1,000 yards worth of passes.

“Stats and numbers… that doesn’t matter to me any more. It used to,” he said.

Beasley also used to want the recognition as one of the top slot receivers in the game. The 31 year-old has grown since arriving in Buffalo. He just wants to do his part and help the Bills win.

“One on one, in my mind, no one is really going to cover me. As long as I know what I am, that’s all that matters to me,” Beasley said. “I don’t need numbers to prove that. I’m going to be able to get open just like those guys. Wherever the ball goes is where the ball goes.”

Beasley said the change just happened to him. He says he woke up one day and decided he didn’t care what anyone else thought. It was a part of the reason Beasley scaled way back on his social media interaction.

“I read a few books and then, it’s almost like I knew ‘that’ already. Sometimes, when you read it, it just confirms something for you and then it just clicks in your head,” he said.

The Brian Daboll offense does give Beasley more freedom. He says he was limited to primarily third down snaps in Dallas. When he plays still doesn’t make the list of his life priorities these days.

“I made it up in my mind that nobody matters except for my teammates, my family and that’s it.”

Just like Allen, different in a good way.