Beasley has concerning leg injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots during the first at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Sean McDermott announced on Tuesday that Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has a leg injury and is considered “week to week”.

In McDermott-speak, “week to week” is a more serious injury and usually means a player will miss one or more games. The Bills head coach did not provide any further details regarding the nature of the injury or how long Beasley might be out.

Beasley got hurt midway through the fourth quarter with the Bills already up 38-9 and Matt Barkley in the game for Josh Allen. Beasley seemed to stumble a bit adjusting to a pass and limped a bit after he got up from the play. He did leave the game under his own power without any need for trainers to run on the field and attend to him.

He did not return to the game and was shown on the broadcast talking to trainers while sitting on the bench. Moments later, Beasley was escorted to the locker room without any assistance.

Beasley has 82 receptions for 967 yards so far this year. Both are career highs. He’s also scored four touchdowns and offers an option as a slot receiver that would be very hard for the Bills to replace.

McDermott said the team has a plan for whether or not to rest starters on Sunday against the Dolphins with only the 2-seed in the AFC playoffs and an extra home game on the line. However, McDermott said he would not reveal that plan before discussing it with players and seemed to indicate the plan would not be made public all week.