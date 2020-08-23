Beane happy for McDermott, Dawkins after contract extensions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the most important people for an NFL franchise are the left tackle and the head coach.

The Bills recently extended both of the men in those spots and Bills general manager Brandon Beane can sleep a little bit easier at night.

Head coach Sean McDermott signed a four-year extension earlier this month and there weren’t many people more excited to hear the news than Beane.

“Second to he and his wife, I can promise you I was the next-happiest person that this got done,” he says. “Buffalo has the right guy in charge for a long time as the head coach.”

After signing his extension, McDermott said that he couldn’t envision working with a GM other than Beane. It appears that the feeling is mutual.

“I think he very much earned it. I don’t know there’s anything left that he could have answered to this point other than us going and winning playoff games,” says Beane. “In the build where we’re at, I think he’s checked all the boxes for a coach three years in, that’s gone through a total rebuild that we’ve had to do here.”

One day after the Bills extended McDermott, they locked up left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year extension.

“Super happy for him and well earned,” says Beane. “We love to draft, develop, and re-sign our own, so this is proof in the pudding.”

Dawkins has had some ups-and-downs in his short NFL career, but Beane is pleased with the way that he has bounced-back from adversity.

“He came in here as a rookie, had what I thought was a pretty nice rookie year. Year two, was not as consistent as he would have liked or we would have liked. I thought he came back year three and was dialed in and had a really nice year,” says Beane. “We didn’t have an offseason with him, but obviously we stayed in touch virtually. Really just happy with where he’s at and think he’s trending up and he’s the type of player that we want for the long-term.”

Now that Dawkins is extended, the attention now turns to the other members of the 2017 draft class who are awaiting extensions— cornerback Tre’Davious and linebacker Matt Milano.

Beane did not mention them specifically by name and said that he does not comment on negotiations. However, he re-iterated how important it is to re-sign their key players.

“We love those guys and we want them here and we’re going to try our best to figure out how to get these guys done,” says Beane. “Just like Dion, we want those guys that we draft, develop, we do want to re-sign as many as we can.”

Those negotiations will be more difficult due to the league’s changing salary cap. The 2020 salary cap is $198.2 million. During normal times, the 2021 salary cap would have been closer to $210 million. However, due to loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 salary cap could be as low as $175 million.

If Beane is able to make the numbers work and bring back all of their key pieces, it will almost certainly bring forth the next extension for the Bills organization. His own.