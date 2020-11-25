Allen and Beasley’s special connection paying off

Beasley has been heating up with John Brown less than 100% healthy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — With John Brown in and out of the lineup, Cole Beasley has become the receiver Josh Allen has the most experience in and it’s shown. Against the Cardinals, Beasley and Allen recognized and beat blitzes on multiple occasions.

Allen talked on Wednesday about why that connection has worked out so well.

“Cole is very instinctive. He’s a very smart player,” said Allen. “He knows what windows to kind of throttle down into and get out of and it’s just something we’ve talked about an extreme amount. We’ve watched a lot of film together.”

“I just want to be quarterback friendly and move to a spot where he can get a throw off around the blitzers,” said Beasley.

Beasley has caught 11 passes for over 110 yards in two of his last four games.

“I trust him implicitly whenever he breaks in or breaks out. I trust that he did his due diligence of peaking where the defense was,” said Allen. “The majority of the time he’s 100% correct.”

“I’ve just got to be where he expects me to be. It’s definitely on both of us,” said Beasley. “He has to know where I’m going and I’ve got to give good body language so he knows where I’m going.”

Beasley and Stefon Diggs have been a dangerous duo this season. They have the most combined receptions among any tandem this year.

“That’s how you build a strong team as far as making a play that comes your way,” said Diggs. “Whether they’re perfect or not and when they’re not perfect, we’ll figure out a way to make the next one better.”

“He’s easy to throw to,” said Allen of Beasley. “The way he gets in and out of cuts. It’s unbelievable how low he gets to the ground. If you didn’t have that relationship that we have, if you hadn’t thrown with him before, I don’t think there’s any way that you could be completing some of these throws. Because when we first started, he was faking me out.”

“It just takes time and a lot of reps and seeing all the different looks they can give and film and preparation and talking through it,” added Beasley.

Diggs said that the things he’s learned the most from Cole Beasley is patience and the ability to set up a defensive back. He said that it’s all about playing mind tricks, giving the defensive back something you want him to have and letting him bite the cheese.

It’ll be even easier for Diggs and Beasley to get open if John Brown can get healthy. Brown missed practice both Tuesday and Wednesday with an ankle injury.