Super Bowl to bring needed rush of business, to-go orders for restaurants and bars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Super Bowl Sunday comes at a time where many restaurants and bars are opening back up for in-person dining, after months of closure and financial struggle. Genesee Brew House is one of them.

Carl Falk is one of the managers there. He says up until last Friday, it’s been survival on to-go orders. This weekend will bring a rush of both in-person dining and takeout, and he’s thankful for both.

“Even though the Bills aren’t playing, there’s still a ton of interest in the area with the team that beat the Bills playing the guy that got the bills down for so long,” he said.

Falk is using this time to be creative too. The Brew House is offering to-go tailgate packs that come in different sizes, with all the Super Bowl snack-favorites including perogies, soft pretzels, chicken wings, pizza logs and more. The packs serve up to 10 people. which is the maximum occupancy in the state for private gatherings.

Falk says February is generally known as a slow business month in the food service industry. Add that on top of months of closure for many restaurants and bars. But, this weekend could be the booster everyone needs.

“It’s February. February is the worst month in the business, everyone who owns a bar knows they gotta get through to March and spring weather. This big day at the beginning can really catapult some things. Hopefully what we’re trying to do with to-go food shows people we are doing different things than they expected,” he said.

The big game also comes at a time where Monroe County COVID rates are dropping. While this is good news, local leaders are urging the public not to get overconfident and be careful when it comes to social decisions. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza reminding the public on Thursday to keep in mind – there is a risk for every decision we make.

“We stand in a good place to slowly achieve that comfort again. But it doesn’t come without a little risk. Moving into the warmer months we all have to come to that level of risk we are comfortable with individually. Over time if you want to go to a restaurant, and feel like you are taking a risk, you might consider adding additional precautions in your life. Maybe not having a Sunday gathering like you normally would,” said Dr. Mendoza.

The Brew House will close at 9 p.m., but all bars and restaurants in the state must close by 10 p.m.

“So many places have been hurting so bad, I just hope that whether it be pizza or wings, I hope everyone is supporting local you know,” said Falk.