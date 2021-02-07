Super Bowl live updates: Brady, Gronk get 2nd TD as Bucs lead Chiefs 14-3

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an 8 yard touchdown catch in the first quartera Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Super Bowl has arrived, and you can watch it on News 8 WROC in the Rochester area.

Although the Buffalo Bills aren’t in it, we’re still watching to see who takes home the title, which company has the best commercial, and how the halftime performance stacks up to some of the best in history.

Current score: Bucs 7, Chiefs 3

Live blog

7:46 p.m.

A pair of very costly penalties for the Chiefs. First a Brady interception got called back for defensive holding, and a few plays later, an offsides call on a field goal attempt gave Tampa Bay another chance, and they took advantage of the opportunity.

Brady found Gronkowski for a 17-yard touchdown on the next play, as they were each competing for Super Bowl MVP front-runner status. Succop’s extra point was good at the Bucs took a 14-3 lead over the defending champions.

___

7:35 p.m.

The normally scary Chiefs offense has been extremely slow tonight: 4 drives, 16 plays, and 64 yards thus far. Yet another three-and-out from, and a botched punt, gave the Bucs premier field position at the K.C. 38-yard line with 9:03 left in the half.

___

7:30 p.m.

Following a Kansas City three-and-out (again), and eight plays for 69 yards from the Bucs, Tampa Bay was left facing a fourth and goal from the Chiefs’ one-yard line. The Bucs elected to go for it, but the Chiefs elected to stop them, halting them on the pivotal fourth and goal and keeping Tampa from extending their early lead.

___

7:12 p.m.

And the offenses are starting to come alive. Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown, which capped off an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Succop’s PAT was a success and the Bucs took a 7-3 lead with 0:37 left in the opening quarter.

Strangely enough, it was Brady’s first touchdown drive in an opening drive of a Super Bowl. This is his 10th Super Bowl for those keeping track at home.

___

7 p.m.

POINTS! Harrison Butker connected on a 49-yard field goal to cap off an 8-play, 31-yard drive and give the defending champions an early 3-0 lead. Afterwards Matthew McConaughey starred in a pretty good Doritos commercial about being three dimensional, and then Will Ferrell showed up in a GM commercial and challenged Norway to an electric car sell-off. Nothing super memorable from the ads thus far, or the game for that matter, but steady programming all around.

___

6:55 p.m.

Another three-and-out for the Bucs and the advertised offensive powerhouses have not been clicking.

___

6:48 p.m.

Chiefs punted after an uninspiring 6-play, 16-yard drive. Tampa took over at their own 20. M&Ms with a solid early commercial (extra points for the Karen work).

___

6:40 p.m.

Three and out to begin the Super Bowl for the Bucs. Not exactly fireworks from Tom Brady and Co. Brad Pinion punted it 40 yards and the Chiefs took over at their own 33-yard in early in the first. Biggest surprise so far? No commercial on that change of possession.

___

6:35 p.m.

Chiefs win the coin toss and defer to the second half. Bucs receive. A lot of pomp and circumstance have led to this point, but also a few prop bets like national anthem length (over), and coin toss (heads). Long way to go, but a decent amount of action thus far.

Odds

Moneyline: TB: (+135) |KC (-155)

Spread: TB: +3 (-110) |KC -3 (-110)

Total: 56 — Under: (-115) |Over (-105)

