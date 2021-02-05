Look for a message of hope during Sunday’s big game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the game within the game — the challenge of creating a memorable and effective Super Bowl commercial.

Dixon Schwabl Creative Director Robin Lohkamp discussed what we can expect to see this year and the price companies are willing to pay to get their message out Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Lohkamp said companies will spend about $5.5 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl. “Absolutely there’s value,” she said. “Connecting with an audience of this size on this scale of a platform is a huge value.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, some major brands are going to the sideline. Lohkamp said Budweiser and Coca-Cola will not produce ads for the game, but that is opening the door for other companies to create first-time spots. “We’re going to see a ton of first-timers in the game this year, from Huggies diapers to Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. Uber Eats is in the mix with a very funny revival of ‘Wayne’s World.’ Indeed is advertising and then there’s even a spot for civilian space travel, so not just a first in the game but a human first.”

As the nation experiences a pandemic and social upheaval, Lohkamp said viewers can expect a comforting theme across the game’s commercials. “There’s always a mix of funny and serious. I think this year it’s leaning into a sense of lightheartedness and hope, which we could all use a dose of right now. Lots of people will be watching the Super Bowl maybe not together in the way that we have in years past so this lightheartedness and hope is probably the right message and the right tone for right now.”

