How to bet the Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are many Americans experiencing legalized online gambling for the first time this year, including a ton in New York state. There’s no better gambling sport than football and no better football event than the Super Bowl.

Placing a bet is easy to do, but can be hard to understand for a first timer. There’s just sooo many numbers.

Let us help you sort out the numbers and guide you toward enjoying a little action on the big game.

The Basics

The top thing to understand is that each wager has its own price and it’s almost never just doubling up what you bet.

Every single type of bet has an associated number that’s normally in three digits and listed with a plus or minus sign in front. These are, essentially, the odds.

The most common number is -110. This means you have to wager $110 to win $100 or $11 to win $10. It’s one of the big ways Vegas makes its money. If you place two $11 bets with both at odds of -110, winning one and losing one is not breaking even. The losing bet costs you the full $11, but your win only nets $10.

There will be bets available at plus odds and the money works the same way, but in the other direction. A bet on +140 will win you $140 for only a $100 wager. However, these bets are only available for more unlikely outcomes. It’s like the imaginary bookie is trying to tease you into laying down some money on something that probably won’t happen. We’ll get to some of those more below.

The odds can get beyond three digits each way, but the likelihood of winning gets equally extreme. If you want to bet on a safety as the first score of the game (there have been nine safeties total in 55 Super Bowls), then you’ll get +2500 odds (a $10 bet wins $250).

Always start with the odds. From there, you can have a better understanding of the type of play that works for you.

What Everyone Always Talks About

There are three main types of bets that have become almost as common in football conversation as first downs and touchdowns. It’s the spread, the over/under and the moneyline.

The spread is how Vegas equalizes a game between two teams of different talent levels. Cincinnati is the surprise team at this year’s Super Bowl. They were less successful during the regular season than the Rams and are expected to lose, despite already upsetting two other teams many thought would beat them.

Los Angeles has been installed as a 4.5 point favorite for the Super Bowl. That means, if you bet the spread, your final score is the real score plus 4.5 points for Cincinnati. A bet on the Bengals at +4.5 points means a Rams Super Bowl victory by a score of 24-21 still makes that Cincy wager a winner, as well.

The over/under or the “total” refers to the total points scored in the game. This Super Bowl (as of this writing) has an over/under of 48. You are trying to bet whether the both teams’ combined score is “over” or “under” that number. If we go back to our 24-21 example, that would be 45 total points and means the “under” bet is the one that cashes.

The money line is similar to the spread in that you are betting on one side to win. The difference here is that the only score that matters is the real final score and the odds are much different.

If you bet the spread, no matter which side you take, your odds are likely to be -110. For the money line, the Rams are currently -190 and the Bengals are +160. That means you need to lay down $190 to win $100 on a Rams victory. A Bengals win will earn you $160 for just a $100 bet.

You’ll notice a couple mentions of what the odds are “at this moment”. All these numbers can and almost always do change often. That 4.5 point spread could be 3.5 or 5.5 by gameday.

The changes are dependent on which team is being bet the most. Although fans generally view a Vegas point spread as the expert opinion on how much better one team is than the other, the bookies are really trying to create an equal amount of money wagered on both sides (this the genius of -110 odds). If their initial spread results in a high amount of money on one side, they will adjust the odds incrementally until those bets even out.

Don’t bother getting wrapped up in worry about betting the lines too early or too late. It’s like the stock market. Even the experts are wrong a ton. Just understand that numbers you see today might be different tomorrow. Or in an hour.

It also doesn’t hurt to shop around. There are four betting apps that are legal in New York State (FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesar’s and BetRivers). If you sign up for all four, you might find that a bet with -115 odds on one site is only -110 on another. The payout differences aren’t big unless you’re laying big money, but more is still more.

The Props

Beyond the main bets, are more individualized wagers or what’s known as “proposition” bets. All the cool kids call them “props” for short.

There’s any number of items you can bet beyond which team will win or the final score. You can bet whether each QB is over or under a total number of passing yards. Does a receiver finish with more or less than a certain number of catches. What is the longest scoring play of the game. Does one team score more or less than a preset number of touchdowns. Which team wins the first quarter. Or the first half.

Each bet will carry with it a different odds number. This is important.

For example, the Rams top receiver is Cooper Kupp. He had one of the all time great seasons catching a football this year. Out of his 20 games so far, he was under 100 yards receiving only seven times. The over/under for Kupp receiving yards in the Super Bowl is 102.5. That makes the over seemingly the easy bet.

Vegas knows this, too. You can bet the over, but your odds are -140. So, lay $140 to win $100. The odds for under 102.5 yards are +100. The rare straight double up bet where a $100 wager wins another $100. So, yeah… you can bet that apparent sure thing on the over for Kupp, but it’s more lucrative to try for the under.

We’ll use this space to address the concept of alternate lines. It’s almost exactly as it sounds. If you don’t feel safe betting Kupp over 102.5, you can bet him going over 90 yards. However, the odds drop to -230. Or you can bet him to go over 150 yards at odds of +310. The alternate lines usually also exist for the spread and total along with most individual player/team props.

Parlays and Teasers

You might read about some lucky better who hit on a crazy bet and won some amount of money that needed a comma. This is usually a parlay.

A parlay is when you bet multiple items at the same time. For example, you can bet Kupp to go over his 102.5 yards AND for the game total to be over 48 points. To win the bet, you have to be correct on both predictions.

The benefit of a parley is the odds improve. If you bet $10 on each of the above individually and both happen, you’d win $18. If you combine both $10 bets into one $20 parlay and both hit, the winning take is $20. The more props or “legs” you add to a parlay, the more the odds and the payout increase. It’s a fun way to bet a little with a chance to win a lot.

Some books might limit the number of legs you can add to a parlay, but it doesn’t take a whole lot to make the payout add up. Create a parlay using five legs of props with odds each in the +130 range (bets that aren’t likely, but definitely aren’t crazy) and a $10 bet can win almost $440.

A teaser is like a parlay in that you are making multiple bets together that all must win. With a teaser, your chances of winning increase because the spreads on each bet get stacked further in your favor. For example, the typical tease is worth six points. If you tease Team A that’s favored by 10 points in one game and Team B that’s favored in a different game by 7, you can make the bet with Team A -4 and Team B -1.

As it seems, teasers won’t really apply to the Super Bowl since there’s only one game happening. If we’re gonna drop knowledge, might as well let you in on this one as well. File and save for next season.

The Weird Stuff

The benefit of only one game for the weekend is that it drives up the interest on every nook and cranny. It also gives you more opportunities to make a bet.

Popular Super Bowl bets include the winner and outcome of the coin toss (is it heads or tails). You can bet the over/under on how long it takes the national anthem to be sung. Which company has the most commercials during the game. Even the color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach has odds.

The unique fun of these bets is they require zero football knowledge and even less research.

There are also going to be multi-sport bets available. You might be able to bet Bengals receiver Tee Higgins receiving yards versus Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s total points in his game during the afternoon before the Super Bowl. Or which number is bigger between golfer Justin Thomas’ birdies in the final round of the Phoenix Open and receptions for Rams receiver Van Jefferson.

Just don’t forget that the hotels in Vegas are big for a reason. The house wins more than the player. You’re probably better off making a bet with the goal of increasing your fun for the evening and not the size of your wallet.

Hopefully, this will help you navigate all those numbers on your new apps to a bet that gets you a bit more excited for the big game.