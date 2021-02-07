Feldman’s Favorites: Betting the Super Bowl

FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after their NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

AJ's back with one last set of picks before the biggest game of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our year-long journey comes to an end with Gambling Christmas— the Super Bowl.

It’s been quite an ordeal. We started off hot, got ice cold, and now we head into the Super Bowl back over .500 for the first time in a long time.

We take a 60-59-6 record into the final game and we’re looking to stay on top.

The Bills loss also mean the end of our Bills Bets, which finished with a stellar record of 20-12-1.

Some general Super Bowl notes to kick things off. If you’re going to bet on the coin toss, just realize you’re doing it for fun and it’s a terrible bet. The house will still take a vig on a straight 50-50 proposition. It’s usually only about -103, but there are more fun ways to spend your money in my eyes.

For any of the obscure events like a safety, a kickoff return touchdown, or a two-point conversion, generally you get terrible value on the “yes” answers. It’s boring to pick no, but it’s more profitable.

With all that said, let’s get to the picks…

Chiefs (-3) vs. Buccaneers

The Super Bowl line is so heavily dissected. Ever single stat is known. Every single angle is looked at. I could tell you some advanced theory as to why I’ve got Kansas City, but it really wouldn’t be worth it.

Long story short, I’m taking Patrick Mahomes.

Watching him dissect the Bills’ defense just reminded me that he is on a different level. Yes, his toe is a little dinged up. Yes, his offensive tackles are out. But he’s got Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill and that’s kind of all that matters in my eyes.

If you do want a nice trend, Andy Reid is 17-11 against the spread since 2003 after a bye.

First Quarter: Under 10 points (-105)

I don’t like to take too much stock into past Super Bowls. It’s generally just a random assortment of 54 games that don’t impact each other.

But Super Bowls are typically slow starting and I think that happens on Sunday. Since 1999, there have been an average of 6.41 points scored in the first quarter of Super Bowls. In all other games that number is 8.8 points.

In addition, all five Chiefs and Bucs playoff games failed to feature 10 points in the first quarter.

There’s also a decent chance you can get the under on this at 10.5, but you’ll have to pay about -140.

Travis Kelce over 97.5 receiving yards

Last week, I gave you Kelce to score a touchdown which cashed twice (not really, but he scored twice). I still like him to score in the Super Bowl. But the odds are too high, about -170, to put in this column.

So I’m going to take his receiving yards over. He’s surpassed 97.5 yards in eight of his last ten games and Tampa Bay is a bottom-10 team against tight ends according to Football Outsiders.

Rob Gronkowski under 2.5 receptions

We hit on this same prop last week and we’re going to try and do it again. Gronk has less than three catches in six of his last seven games and nine of his last eleven.

He has only two catches in three playoff games and Antonio Brown’s return will limit his targets. Cameron Brate also seems likely to play, so there will be a lot of mouths to feed.

Longest touchdown under 46.5 yards

Anybody who’s been following me this year knew this prop was coming. We’ve hammered this prop on every Bills/Chiefs game this year and we’re doing the same for the Super Bowl.

Despite their high-scoring ways, the Chiefs rarely score from long distance. They’ve only scored three times this season from over 46 yards. The Bucs have only scored twice from that distance this season.

Now, the Bucs defense has given up two long touchdowns this postseason. But we shouldn’t have to worry too much about a defensive or special teams touchdown ruining this one. Both teams have only allowed one all season.

Patrick Mahomes under 23.5 rushing yards

With Mahomes’ toe injury, he’s been running less this postseason. He had just five yards against the Bills and 14 against the Browns.

As a whole for the season, he’s failed to reach this number 10 times and cleared it just seven times. Since I expect the Chiefs to win, there’s always the chance QB kneels bring this number under as well.

Scotty Miller under 18.5 receiving yards

With Antonio Brown in the lineup, Miller’s usage will be limited. Miller has been held to one or zero receptions in nine of the ten games both receivers have played. You can also take under 1.5 receptions but you’re going to have to pay about -170.

In their regular season matchup, the Chiefs held Miller without a catch. Tyler Johnson has also been getting more work lately. Miller could be the fifth option on the outside.

Conference Championships: 4-3

Season overall record: 60-59-6

Bills Bets: 20-12-1

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC’s Football Pick’em for weekly and season-long prizes. You can find all of my predictions in the VIP section where you can go head-to-head with all of our station’s “VIP” picks.