Bills fans win tickets to watch Super Bowl LVI in California

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After winning a couple of tickets through a sweepstakes, Amy Osier and her nephew are headed to California to watch this year’s Super Bowl.

Osier, a Bills fan, applied day after day since September to win these tickets. It’s the first time attending a Super Bowl for both of them.

“Being a Buffalo Bills fan, you hear from other teams, ‘Oh, you couldn’t win the Super Bowl.’ And I would look at them and I would say, ‘Ok, so how many times has your team made it to the Super Bowl,’ and it shuts them up pretty quick,” Osier says.

Although she and her nephew won’t be watching the Bills, they’re not afraid to share their love for them on the other side of the country. They actually have family there, and thanks to the Bills, are able to fly out a few days early to see them.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head this Sunday, February 13.