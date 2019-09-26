‘Big Game Bound’ Week 4: Battles with the unlikely unbeaten

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 4 of “Big Game Bound” and this week we’re talking about some unlikely unbeaten teams. Who would’ve thought that the top matchups of Week 4 would feature perennial bottom feeders? The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills both take on contenders. Can they pull it off?

On this week’s episode, we cover:

The big matchups: The 2-0-1 Lions host Patrick Mahomes and the 3-0 Chiefs. And the Buffalo Bills, who have lost 17 of their last 20 against them, look to take down Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Week 4 has some fantasy football owners scrambling. How can you replace and injured Saquon Barkley? Is Daniel Jones worth starting in your lineup?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.